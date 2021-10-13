Kevin Systrom's net worth, age, children, wife, education, house, profiles
The specialised use of technology to create social media apps like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and the likes makes communication much easier globally today. Social media has become an enormous basket of wealth. Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom's net worth proves this beyond any doubt.
The majority of Kevin Systrom's net worth can be traced to his creation of the Instagram app, even though he has been in the technology business before then. Interestingly, his love for technology dates back to his childhood. Find out more about this tech-savvy founder.
Kevin Systrom's profiles
- Birth name: Kevin Systrom
- Date of birth: 30th of December, 1984
- Age: 37 years old in 2021
- Profession: Co-founder and entrepreneur
- Famous for: Creating the Instagram app in conjunction with a friend and selling it to Facebook two years later
- Birthplace: Holliston, Massachusetts, United States of America
- Hometown: Boston, USA
- Nationality: American
- Current residence: San Francisco, California, USA
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Height: 6 feet and 4 inches
- Body build: Fit
- Eye colour: Black
- Hair colour: Dark Brown
- Parents: Douglas and Diane Systrom
- Sibling: Katelyn
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Nicole
- Children: Freya
- Education: Middlesex School and Stanford University
- Degrees: High school diploma and Bsc in and management science and engineering
- Instagram: @kevin
Early life
The tech entrepreneur was born on the 30th of December, 1983, in Holliston, Massachusetts, USA. Kevin Systrom's age is presently 37 years, but he will celebrate his 38th birthdate in December 2021.
Kevin's parents, Douglas and Diane, were educated professionals who worked in executive human resource and marketing positions in different companies. Kevin grew up alongside his sister, Katelyn Systrom.
Kevin Systrom's education
Kevin Systrom attended the Middlesex Boarding school. As a little boy, he was interested in programming and even managed to pull some hacking pranks on his friends' messaging apps.
Kevin went on to study management science and engineering at Stanford University after changing his mind about computer science. He joined the Sigma Nu Fraternity at the university and even created an app that allows the brotherhood to share pictures.
Career
Kevin was quite outstanding as a student and benefitted from his school's Mayfield Fellows Program, a grooming field for potential entrepreneurs. He interned at a technological startup known as Odeo, which would later evolve into what is known as Twitter.
Upon graduation, this tech guru was recruited by Google to assist as a manager in the product marketing department, where he worked on Google Docs, Calendar, and Gmail. He later joined the Corporate Development Team at the same company before working with a Tech startup, Nextstop.
Creating Instagram
Kevin had always been in love with photography throughout his life. So, with inspirations from different quarters, he created an app to share pictures based on users' locations.
He pitched his idea to investors like Baseline Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz; they liked the idea and invested a total of $500,000. Next, he brought in Mike Kriegerin, an alumnus of Stanford University, to be a co-founder. The duo worked together and named the app Burbn.
Interestingly, inspired by his girlfriend and future wife's grudge with the poor photography quality on the app, in 2010, Kevin Systrom and Mike Kriegerin added some filter features to the app. After two months of perfecting the new features, and on the 6th of October, 2010, the app was launched under the new name, Instagram!
The question "how much did Kevin Systrom own of Instagram?" became necessary in 2012 after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Instagram's acquisition for $1 billion. Sources discovered that Kevin had 40% of the app while his co-founder Mike had 10%.
Mathematically, this translates into $400 million for the American CEO and $100 million for his Brazilian CTO. Consequently, the remaining 50% was shared amongst investors and Instagram employees at the time of sale.
Family life
Kevin Systrom's alma mater gave him his future wife, Nicole Schuetz. The lovebirds met as undergraduates at Stanford University, and by 2014, they were engaged.
Kevin Systrom's wife is one of the key inspirations behind the beautiful features that users find on Instagram. She is also an entrepreneur and CEO of Sutro Energy Group, a company whose value is providing clean energy.
Unfortunately, Kevin Systrom's children's expectancy is still limited to one baby girl delivered in 2018. The couple named her Freya Systrom.
Net worth
Kevin Systrom's net worth is estimated at $2.1 billion. Nevertheless, a majority of the $400 million share he was paid was in Facebook stock. But then, if you are asking, "what is Kevin Systrom's net worth in rupees," your answer is around 151 billion crores.
The value of Facebook has more than tripled between 2012 and now, meaning that Kevin's $400 million has also increased in value.
Kevin Systrom's house at Lake Tahoe is a telltale of the millionaire businessman's wealth and his rich taste for aesthetics. He claimed that the house's architectural design was inspired by his childhood visit to his grandparent's house in the woods of New Hampshire.
Kevin Systrom's net worth has been greatly impacted over the years due to his savviness with technology. Today, he is revered as one of America's famous computer programmers. However, reaching Kevin Systrom's email for conversation may be difficult, but he is available on Instagram and Twitter for daily insights.
