The specialised use of technology to create social media apps like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and the likes makes communication much easier globally today. Social media has become an enormous basket of wealth. Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom's net worth proves this beyond any doubt.

Kevin Systrom speaking onstage at Interactive Keynote: Instagram Founders Kevin Systrom & Mike Krieger with Josh Constine at Austin Convention Center. Photo: Chris Saucedo

Source: Getty Images

The majority of Kevin Systrom's net worth can be traced to his creation of the Instagram app, even though he has been in the technology business before then. Interestingly, his love for technology dates back to his childhood. Find out more about this tech-savvy founder.

Kevin Systrom's profiles

Birth name : Kevin Systrom

: Kevin Systrom Date of birth : 30th of December, 1984

: 30th of December, 1984 Age : 37 years old in 2021

: 37 years old in 2021 Profession : Co-founder and entrepreneur

: Co-founder and entrepreneur Famous for: Creating the Instagram app in conjunction with a friend and selling it to Facebook two years later

Creating the Instagram app in conjunction with a friend and selling it to Facebook two years later Birthplace : Holliston, Massachusetts, United States of America

: Holliston, Massachusetts, United States of America Hometown : Boston, USA

: Boston, USA Nationality : American

: American Current residence: San Francisco, California, USA

San Francisco, California, USA Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Height : 6 feet and 4 inches

: 6 feet and 4 inches Body build : Fit

: Fit Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Parents : Douglas and Diane Systrom

: Douglas and Diane Systrom Sibling : Katelyn

: Katelyn Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Nicole

: Nicole Children : Freya

: Freya Education : Middlesex School and Stanford University

: Middlesex School and Stanford University Degrees : High school diploma and Bsc in and management science and engineering

: High school diploma and Bsc in and management science and engineering Instagram: @kevin

Early life

The tech entrepreneur was born on the 30th of December, 1983, in Holliston, Massachusetts, USA. Kevin Systrom's age is presently 37 years, but he will celebrate his 38th birthdate in December 2021.

Kevin's parents, Douglas and Diane, were educated professionals who worked in executive human resource and marketing positions in different companies. Kevin grew up alongside his sister, Katelyn Systrom.

Kevin Systrom's education

Kevin Systrom attended the Middlesex Boarding school. As a little boy, he was interested in programming and even managed to pull some hacking pranks on his friends' messaging apps.

Kevin went on to study management science and engineering at Stanford University after changing his mind about computer science. He joined the Sigma Nu Fraternity at the university and even created an app that allows the brotherhood to share pictures.

Systrom at the WSJ Tech D.Live at Montage Laguna Beach in Laguna Beach, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Career

Kevin was quite outstanding as a student and benefitted from his school's Mayfield Fellows Program, a grooming field for potential entrepreneurs. He interned at a technological startup known as Odeo, which would later evolve into what is known as Twitter.

Upon graduation, this tech guru was recruited by Google to assist as a manager in the product marketing department, where he worked on Google Docs, Calendar, and Gmail. He later joined the Corporate Development Team at the same company before working with a Tech startup, Nextstop.

Creating Instagram

Kevin had always been in love with photography throughout his life. So, with inspirations from different quarters, he created an app to share pictures based on users' locations.

He pitched his idea to investors like Baseline Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz; they liked the idea and invested a total of $500,000. Next, he brought in Mike Kriegerin, an alumnus of Stanford University, to be a co-founder. The duo worked together and named the app Burbn.

Interestingly, inspired by his girlfriend and future wife's grudge with the poor photography quality on the app, in 2010, Kevin Systrom and Mike Kriegerin added some filter features to the app. After two months of perfecting the new features, and on the 6th of October, 2010, the app was launched under the new name, Instagram!

The question "how much did Kevin Systrom own of Instagram?" became necessary in 2012 after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Instagram's acquisition for $1 billion. Sources discovered that Kevin had 40% of the app while his co-founder Mike had 10%.

Mathematically, this translates into $400 million for the American CEO and $100 million for his Brazilian CTO. Consequently, the remaining 50% was shared amongst investors and Instagram employees at the time of sale.

Family life

Kevin Systrom's alma mater gave him his future wife, Nicole Schuetz. The lovebirds met as undergraduates at Stanford University, and by 2014, they were engaged.

Systrom speaking onstage at WIRED25 Summit: WIRED Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Tech Icons Of The Past & Future in San Francisco, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Systrom's wife is one of the key inspirations behind the beautiful features that users find on Instagram. She is also an entrepreneur and CEO of Sutro Energy Group, a company whose value is providing clean energy.

Unfortunately, Kevin Systrom's children's expectancy is still limited to one baby girl delivered in 2018. The couple named her Freya Systrom.

Net worth

Kevin Systrom's net worth is estimated at $2.1 billion. Nevertheless, a majority of the $400 million share he was paid was in Facebook stock. But then, if you are asking, "what is Kevin Systrom's net worth in rupees," your answer is around 151 billion crores.

The value of Facebook has more than tripled between 2012 and now, meaning that Kevin's $400 million has also increased in value.

Kevin Systrom's house at Lake Tahoe is a telltale of the millionaire businessman's wealth and his rich taste for aesthetics. He claimed that the house's architectural design was inspired by his childhood visit to his grandparent's house in the woods of New Hampshire.

Kevin Systrom's net worth has been greatly impacted over the years due to his savviness with technology. Today, he is revered as one of America's famous computer programmers. However, reaching Kevin Systrom's email for conversation may be difficult, but he is available on Instagram and Twitter for daily insights.

READ ALSO: Lisa Kudrow's net worth, age, children, husband, twin, career, profiles

In a recent publication, Briefly.co.za revealed that Lisa Kudrow's net worth became a hot topic when it was announced that each cast member of Friends took home $1 million per episode in the tenth season.

Find out more interesting facts from the post and how much Lisa Kudrow is worth now!

Source: Briefly.co.za