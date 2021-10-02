Lisa Kudrow's net worth, age, children, husband, twin, career, profiles

Lisa Kudrow's net worth became a hot topic on the internet when it was announced that each cast member of Friends took home $1 million per episode in the tenth season. So, who and what does Lisa Kudrow do now?

Lisa Kudrow is a well-known American Hollywood actress. She became famous in the 1990s as Phoebe Buffay in the American sitcom Friends television series. Before then, she had appeared in several television sitcoms.

Background information and bio

Lisa Kudrow was born in Encino on the 30th of July, 1963, and raised in Tarzana, both in California, Los Angeles. This means that Lisa Kudrow's age is 58 years currently. Her parents are Nedra and Dr Lee. Her mother worked as a travel agent while her father was a physician. More so, her parents are of Jewish descent.

The actress is the youngest of her three siblings. Her sister's name is Helene Marla Sherman, and her two brothers are Derrick and David D Kudrow.

Kudrow attended Portola Middle School in Tarzana, Los Angeles, and later graduated from Taft High School in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. Afterwards, she went to Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, where she earned a bachelor degree in Psychobiology.

An interesting fact about the actress is her level of intelligence. Lisa Kudrow's IQ report shows it is 154. So, it is not surprising how she excelled in her career.

How much is Lisa Kudrow worth?

The actress and producer is worth about $90 million. When she first featured in Friends, each cast member earned $22,500 per episode. Eventually, each member earned $1 million per episode.

Besides what she made from acting, Lisa also owns different mansions worldwide, especially in the Los Angeles area. She spent $1.9 million to buy a 6,400 square-foot home in Beverly Hills in 1996 and another $2.4 million to buy a second Beverly Hills home in 2001.

Career

Upon completing her education, Lisa Kudrow followed in her father's footsteps. She worked with him for eight years as a medical researcher while pursuing her dream of becoming a professional actress. Her acting career started at The Groundlings at the age of 22 when she took classes.

So, is Lisa Kudrow still a doctor? She dumped that plan and decided to become an actress. Nevertheless, she earned research credit for her father's work on the probability of left-handed people suffering from cluster headaches. While working as a medical researcher, she was encouraged by Jon Lovitz, a comedian and her brother's friend, to join the show business.

Kudrow rose to prominence in the 1990s, where she played Phoebe in Friends, although she had featured in sitcoms in the 1980s. Interestingly, she became the first cast member to win an Emmy award based on her extraordinary performance. In addition, the 2005 Guinness Book of World Records eventually listed her alongside co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox as the highest-paid TV actresses of all time.

Since she debuted in a sitcom in 1989 and on the big screen in 1990, she has played different characters in several iconic movies. Some of Lisa Kudrow's movies and TV shows features and their years of release include the following:

Mad About You between 1992 and 1994

between 1992 and 1994 Romy and Michele's High School Reunion in 1997

in 1997 The Opposite of Sex in 1998

in 1998 The Comeback in 2005 and 2014

in 2005 and 2014 PS I Love You in 2007

in 2007 The Other Woman in 2009

in 2009 Hotel For Dogs in 2009

in 2009 Easy A in 2010

in 2010 Web Therapy between 2011 and 2015

between 2011 and 2015 Scandal in 2013

in 2013 Neighbours in 2014

in 2014 The Girl on the Train in 2016

in 2016 Table 19 in 2017

in 2017 The Baby Boss in 2017

in 2017 Grace and Frankie in 2018

in 2018 Death to 2020 in 2020

to 2020 in 2020 Space Force in 2020

in 2020 Feel Good from 2020 to 2021

from 2020 to 2021 Like a Boss in 2020

Marriage

Lisa Kudrow's husband is Michel Stern, a French man and advertising executive. Kudrow first met him in the 1980s, and years passed between them before they started dating. Eventually, they got married on the 27th of May, 1995, a year after the first series of Friends premiered. They wedded in Malibu, California.

So, who are Lisa Kudrow's children? Currently, they have a son, Julian Murray Stern. Three years into the couple's union, in 1998, Lisa and her husband welcomed him.

Is Lisa Kudrow still married? Yes, and they are happy staying together with their only child.

Is Lisa Kudrow vegetarian?

Yes, Kudrow is vegetarian. As Phoebe in Friends, she still acted as a vegetarian. On-screen, she is portrayed as a lover of animals, though she was not comfortable around them.

Does Lisa Kudrow have a twin sister?

Contrary to popular belief, Kudrow does not have a twin in real life, although in two TV series, Mad About You and Friends, she doubled as a fictitious twin character named Ursula Pamela Buffay and Phoebe, respectively.

From the look of things, Lisa Kudrow's net worth is a possibility because of her relentless effort in following her passion. Switching careers at some point in her life became one of the best decisions she has made so far, thanks to her brother's friend who encouraged her.

