Amapiano producer and DJ Kelvin Momo surpassed 300 million global streams on Spotify

Several music fans celebrated Kelvin Momo, while others questioned how his stats compared to his peers in the music industry

Kelvin Momo previously shared a touching moment with his parents at a sold-out Red Bull Symphonic show, leaving fans emotional and inspired by the show of support

Kelvin Momo surpassed 300 million global streams on Spotify. Image: kelvinmomo

Source: Instagram

South African music fans celebrated after Kelvin Momo achieved a feat that is normally associated with international artists.

It seems there’s no stopping Kelvin Momo, who recently etched his name into South African music history books with his latest album Thato Ya Modimo.

Kelvin Momo surpasses 300 million streams on Spotify

Social media user @2022AFRICA took to X on Monday, 16 June 2025, and shared that Kelvin Momo is in a league of his own. The Ntsako producer is hitting numbers that most of his peers in the South African music industry can only dream of. The social media user said Kelvin Momo has surpassed 300 million streams as a lead artist on Spotify. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

. “@kelvinMomo_has officially 300 million streams as a lead artist on Spotify.”

In a subsequent post, @2022AFRICA clarified that the numbers were Kelvin Momo’s global Spotify streams. The post was captioned:

“@kelvinMomo_ total Global Spotify streams in June 2023 - 50 million, December 2024- 264 million, June 2025 - 366 million.”

Fans react as Kelvin Momo sets Spotify record

In the comments across the two posts, several music fans were curious to know how his fellow Amapiano producers were faring. Some suggested that by constantly releasing new material, Momo was compromising the quality of his music, while others gave him his flowers.

Here are some of the reactions:

@35mmproductions highlighted:

“Brazzo is a top musician! The issue for me is that some tracks on the new album aren’t mastered the same. Listen to ‘Izitho’ and ‘Clap n Tap’, the sound quality isn’t the same! It’s disappointing because ‘Clap n Tap’ is a banger.”

@Kamo_0_1 asked:

“How many streams does Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa have as lead artists?”

@ilalmis29725 gushed:

“Wow, 300M streams is insane! Big congrats to @kelvinMomo_—huge milestone. CameronWest38, are you seeing these numbers? 🔥”

@Molyf_700 remarked;

"Numbers don't lie. He's the best."

@Bongani21101552 said:

"Kabza De Small see what your friends are doing 😭"

@NYungkingll shared:

"If growth was a person."

@tnmaunye celebrated:

"Without any big international features."

Kelvin Momo set a personal Spotify record. Image: recent.kulture

Source: Instagram

Kelvin Momo shares special moment with his parents

Meanwhile, Kelvin Momo shared behind-the-scenes pictures from his sold-out Red Bull Symphonic shows.

Briefly News reported that Kelvin Momo shared a special moment with his parents at one of the Red Bull Symphonic shows.

Taking to Instagram, Momo shared a photo from backstage with his parents. His father fist bumped him, while his mother watched with sheer pride on her face.

The touching moment left social media users in their feelings over the immense support Kelvin Momo received from his folks at the Red Bull Symphonic and across his music career.

Source: Briefly News