Kendrick Lamar performs Drake diss songs in his hometown of Toronto

Kendrick Lamar had his first show in Drake's home city of Toronto, Canada, for the first time since their beef in 2024

He performed his major diss track Not Like Us and a viral video shows the crowd singing the lyrics almost word for word

Several netizens celebrated the moment, while others criticised Kendrick Lamar for milking the diss song

Kendrick Lamar performed diss songs in Drake's home city. Image: Prince Williams/WireImage, Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar is on his Grand National Tour with SZA, and music lovers and fans were curious if he’d get a warm welcome when he performed in Drake‘s home city of Toronto, Canada for the first time since their feud in 2024. On Thursday night, 12 June 2024, they finally got their answer.

Kendrick Lamar performs Drake diss song in Toronto

Kendrick Lamar kicked off Canada leg of his Grand National Tour with SZA with a performance in Toronto on Thursday, 12 June, and he is expected to perform again on Friday, 13 June 2025. On his first night in Toronto, Kendrick Lamar performed several Drake diss songs with the crowd rapping along.

In a viral video shared by @nfr_podcast on X on Friday 13 June 2025, the crowd rapped along as K.Dot performed Not Like Us. The post was captioned:

“KENDRICK LAMAR NOT LIKE US 🚨LIVE IN TORONTO🚨”

Peeps react to Kendrick Lamar dissing Drake in Toronto

In the comments, peeps shared footage of concertgoers asking for an encore of Not Like Us. According to a report by the Canada’s Global News, the requests for an encore and standing ovation lasted two minutes. Unfortunately, Lamar didn’t honour the request.

Here’s what people had to say about the video of Drake’s compatriots singing along to a song dissing him:

@leakerboy argued:

“This song has no more energy. Never liked it, but it's flat for sure now. I know it's gotta be bad for Kendrick his biggest song is him calling Drake a pdf could you imagine if Drake's biggest song was ‘Back to Back’😂😂😂”

@Investeasy2024 said:

“No lie Drake gonna have to move to Quebec now. I hear it’s a good town for rejects. Toronto is Kendrick Lamar’s second home now.”

@anjys4 remarked:

“I don't know why this is so interesting to people when this people are definitely just fans of Kendrick who paid money to watch him perform.”

@LioThomasArt said:

"The ultimate disrespect in someone's house."

@GoBucks5240 claimed:

"He's playing his only hit, and the crowd still is dead 😭"

Drake gains ground in Kendrick Lamar lawsuit

Instead of responding to Lamar's diss on wax, Drake opted to go the legal route, which was unprecedented in rap culture.

Briefly News reported that Drake gained ground in his lawsuit against Kendrick Lamar's highly successful diss track, Not Like Us.

In April 2025, a judge allowed Drake access to documents relating to defamation claims in the song.

Universal Music Group (UMG) was ordered to release all documents relating to the song, including Kendrick Lamar’s contract.

