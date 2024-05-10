Cassper Nyovest shared advice for Drake amid his beef with Kendrick Lamar, suggesting Drake find God and wisdom to avoid fighting from an insecure place

Nyovest, neutral in the feud, empathises with Drake's position, having been in similar situations himself

Social media reactions to Nyovest's advice were mixed, with some suggesting he should stay out of the beef

Cassper Nyovest has shared his thoughts on the viral beef between international rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The stars have been at each other's throats, releasing diss tracks about each other.

Cassper Nyovest has shared advice for Drake amid his heated beef with Kendrick. Image: Earl Gibson III, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO and Simone Joyner

Source: Getty Images

Cassper Nyovest shares some advice for Drake amid the Kendrick Lamar beef

Cassper Nyovest is neither team Drake nor Kendrick in one of the biggest rap battles of all time. The rapper recently made his stance on the matter clear when a fan asked him about the trending beef.

Responding to a fan who had asked him about the back-and-forth disses between the award-winning rappers, Mufasa said he understands how Drake is feeling because he was once in the same position. He added that the God's Plan rapper should follow in his footsteps and find God. He tweeted:

"Yeah, I can relate so much to where he is now. Niggas are tired of Drake running the game. I hope he finds God and wisdom. Without that you end fighting from an empty place trying to convince the world you’re not insecure when you are. WE ALL ARE!!! But we are also ALL BLESSED!!!"

Cassper Nyovest's thoughts on Drake and Kendrick's beef divides Mzansi

Social media users dished their thoughts on the Amademoni rapper's post. Some said he should stay out of the beef because it has nothing to do with him.

@RodriqueNation said:

"Drake has been sneak-dissing a lot of people. Even behind the scenes, he has done shady things. He is not a victim."

@eljefenoir commented:

"Now that you found God, I guess we no longer getting bangers from you...ain't no way you gon make sales with Gospel Rap, unfortunately that don't sell."

