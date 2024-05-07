Canadian rapper Drake got the better statistics with his diss track Push Ups which released as a direct shot at Kendrick Lamar

The song outperformed Kendrick Lamar's Like That a song he was featured on by rapper Future and Metro Boomin

The figures were shared by Phil Mphela in reference to the South African Top 200 International chart

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

When it comes to numbers, Drake always had the upper hand. It seems as though South Africans are listening to Push Ups more than they are listening to Like That. This is amid the rappers' ongoing feud.

Drake’s ‘Push Ups’ got better stats than Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Like That’ in the SA charts. Image: Carmen Mandato/Swan Gallet

Source: Getty Images

Draje outperforms Kendrick Lamar

Canadian rap star Drake got himself the top spot with his song Push Ups. Outperforming Kendrick Lamar's Like That.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed that Push Ups debuted at number six on the South African Top 200 International chart. Meanwhile, Like That, by rapper Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar, is at number 12.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Drake beats Kendrick in Mzansi streams. Drake’s ‘Push Ups’ diss track debuted at number 6 on the South African Top 200 International chart in last week’s overall streaming chart from across Digital Service Providers (DSP).

"Lamar’s “Like That” occupied the number 12 spot, having peaked at number 6 back in mid-April. Will Lamar’s most lauded track ‘Euphoria’ shake the numbers this week? The song broke the single-day streaming record for a hip hop song in 2024 state-side but is yet to crack Mzansi’s list."

Mzansi slams Phil Mphela

Passionate hip hop fans slammed Phil Mphela as they felt as though his reporting was biased. However, many failed to see that Mphela reported on the overall figures across various streaming platforms.

"The tweet clearly says OVERALL AND ACROSS ALL DSPs. That means The Official South African Charts combines all streaming numbers from various DSPs (which means streaming platforms) to curate a collective tally. Just because a song is number one on Apple or Spotify does not mean cumulatively it is the most streamed."

Even after correcting himself, Mzansi reckons that Kendrick has the better numbers.

A-Reece dragged into Drake and Lamar's rap beef

In a previous report from Briefly News, A-Reece got trolled after tweeps dug up his old Tweet about Drake. A-Reece joked and said Drake is his father as he wished him a happy birthday in 2017.

This was rehashed amid the intense rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, where Lamar made claims about Drake's unclaimed child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News