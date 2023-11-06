The show goes on for the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs), days after being elbowed by Durban

The organisers of the show, RiSA, shook hands with Africa Fest to have the show go in Pretoria's SunBet Arena

This follows after a public outcry and motion by the ActionSA to review the exuberant public funds which were going to be used to host the ceremony

Kelly Khumalo, Sjava, and Ntokozo Mbambo will be contending at the new SAMA29 venue. Images: @ntokozombambo, @sjava_atm, @kellykhumaloza

The Recording industry of South Africa (RiSA) and the entertainment industry will rest assured knowing that the 29th South African Music Awards have found a new home.

The show will go on Saturday, 18 November as planned, before the KwaZulu Natal government announced it would no longer be hosting the ceremony at the "eleventh hour".

RiSA partners with Africa Fest to host SAMA29 at SunBet Arena

According to Sowetan LIVE, the organisers, RiSA, have agreed with Africa Fest to host the annual event at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Africa Fest's Arnold Coleske said:

"When RiSA approached us for this collaboration we saw it as an opportunity for the industry to work together. Our dealings with each other have been seamless, we found a lot of common ground and synergies. This is a big win for South African music.”

KwaZulu Natal's MEC Sibiniso Duma pulls the plug on SAMA29 abruptly

The KZN MEC of Economic Development and Tourism was under fire after the ActionSA's provincial chair, Zwakele Mncwango, questioned the grounds for using R28 million from the public coffers for a one-day event.

President Cyril Ramaphosa then gave counsel to MEC Duma to reconsider hosting the awards in the coastal province just a few days before the annual show was to take place, which had an estimated R350 million in profits, breaking a three-year deal.

Kairo Forbes wins SASMA Kid Influencer of the Year

In more award stories on Briefly News, Kairo Forbes, the daughter of slain rapper AKA and businesswoman DJ Zinhle, won her first award.

The child star, who is exposed to the limelight, was criticised by netizens who questioned her eligibility for winning the accolade.

