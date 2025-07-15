A Pakistani spaza shop owner, who is also my friend, joined the viral South African Gumba Challenge on TikTok

South Africans were thrilled to see a Pakistani spaza shop owner enthusiastically join their viral Gumba Challenge on TikTok, demonstrating the dance trend's ability to unite diverse cultures through shared joy and energetic moves.

A Pakistani spaza shop owner joined the viral Gumba Challenge on TikTok, leaving South Africans in stitches. Image: @jahangirhassan102

In a hilarious TikTok video, user @jahangirhassan102, a Pakistani spaza shop owner living and operating in South Africa, joined the viral Gumba Challenge, leaving South Africans in stitches. His enthusiastic participation added an international flair to the trend, showcasing the global reach and appeal of South African dance challenges.

The Gumba Challenge, characterised by its energetic and gangster dance moves, has taken TikTok by storm. Originating from South Africa, the challenge quickly gained popularity, with users worldwide embracing its infectious energy. In the video, my friend is seen pulling off the trending dance challenge inside his electronics store.

Gumba Challenge unites South Africans and the world

The man's viral video stood out for his enthusiasm. Despite not being a professional dancer, his genuine enjoyment and commitment to the challenge captured the attention of viewers. Many South Africans praised his effort, while others made jokes about his moves and his line of work.

The success of the Gumba Challenge underscores the power of social media in bridging cultural gaps and fostering global connections. Through platforms like TikTok, individuals from diverse backgrounds can share in the joy of dance and creativity, transcending geographical boundaries. For the spaza shop owner, participating in the Gumba Challenge was more than just a viral moment; it was an opportunity to connect with Mzansi netizens.

Mzansi couldn’t stop laughing when a Pakistani shopkeeper took on the Gumba Challenge with full energy on TikTok. Image: @jahangirhassan102

Here's how Mzansi reacted to the video

Morwadi said:

"Heee tlhe wena, Gift of the Givers! 😂😂😂😂"

Vrega-Elpatrón shared:

"Thina sifuna ama passport, sifuna ama work permit. 😳😂"

Tboy commented:

"He just put on 20 screen protectors today, the wallet is full! 💯😂"

payste Dona T wrote:

"Give him land, please! 😂😂 You're not leaving, wena my friend!"

Abee said:

"The head part! 🤣🤣🤣 100 per cent killed it!"

Winnie said:

"Bluetooth connected! 🤣🤣🤣"

Byron asked:

"Brother, when can I collect my phone?"

Sphamandla commented:

"Bazomxosha e-Bangladesh! 😂😂"

Ashes_smoke said:

"I knew the head movement, you were gonna get it right! 😂😂"

Killarney asked:

"Uhamba nini? 😂😂"

Ro’xion Ro’cker said:

"Thina sifuna ma charger, wena! 😂"

phaahlasprince wrote:

"We’re waiting for our cellphones, wena wa jaiva. 📱"

Pamela Pops Ndzume wrote:

"Khuphuka, Mahommed! 😂"

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News stories about dance challenges

