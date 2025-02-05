Quinton Masina recently shared an adorable dance video with his fiancée, Kayleigh Schwark

Peeps agreed that the DJ/ TV personality's lady out-danced him while doing the Vatela dance challenge

Meanwhile, he's convinced that it was a draw, but social media said he could barely keep up

Quinton Masina and Kayleigh Schwark joined the 'Vatela' challenge. Image: kayleigh_schwark

Source: Instagram

Quinton Masina and his gorgeous fiancée had a dance-off for the Vatela dance challenge, and peeps said Kayleigh mopped the floor with her man.

Quinton Masina dances with fiancée

Soon-to-be husband and wife, Quinton Masina and Kayleigh Schwark, stepped into Valentine's month with some cool dance moves.

The Young Famous and African stars added a cool twist to the Vatela dance challenge, and Kayleigh completely stole the spotlight with her slick moves.

Fans agreed that Quinton Masina’s fiancée, Kayleigh Schwark, is a better dancer. Image: kayleigh_schwark

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, the DJ posted a video of himself and Kayleigh dancing up a storm and asked fans and followers to vote who danced better:

"Entering the month of love as fiancé’s. #vathelachallenge, who did it better?"

Here's how Mzansi rated the couple's moves

Fans and followers said Quinton was no match for the moves Kayleigh was dishing out:

South African actress, Khanyi Mbau, said:

"Kaylz takes this one. Sorry, broer."

Mzansi media personality, Andile Ncube, was shocked:

"How does the white girl move better than the black boy? We are never getting the land."

vinolia.mabele dragged Quinton Masina:

"Hai, Naked, aowa maan! You're letting the team down. Those dance moves looked painful."

ninytina joked:

"He looks like he crammed the moves, but they are only in his head. The body says different."

chuluman.co was confused:

"The fact that Kayleigh dances better than Naked is baffling to me."

vukilevkmgobhozi toasted Quinton:

"Naked, a white woman danced better than you. I was expecting moves like that Australian breakdancer, but she murdered you, fam."

