The new trailer for Young, Famous and African Season 3 has been released, and it will premier on 17 January

The explosive Netflix series had many fans excited as the drama seems to have taken new heights

Fans are complaining about the long wait for Season 3; however, the trailer seems to have redeemed the show

Nadia Nakai returns to ‘Young, Famous and African’ Season 3 as Kefilwe Mabote makes her debut. Image: @nadianakai, @kefilwe_mabote

New trailer of Young, Famous and African released

A new trailer for the hit Netflix reality show Young, Famous and African has been released, and the drama seems to be heating up.

Some new faces are joining the show: businesswoman and content creator Kefilwe Mabote, Nollywood star Ini Edo, and businessman Shakib Lutaaya.

Notable faces include Zari 'The Boss Lady' Hassan, Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry, Luis Munana, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Diamond Platnumz, SA DJ NakedDJ, KayLeigh Schwark and Fantana.

On YouTube, the channel said:

"The Cracks are showing. The friendships are fractured, and the trust is completely shattered. Africa's messiest royals return. #YoungFamousAfrican Season 3 coming to Netflix Jan 17."

Fans share thoughts on new Young, Famous and African trailer

Netizens were quite impressed with the new trailer, with many expressing disappointment at the gap between the last season and the upcoming season.

@missmatimba9706 asked:

"Please don't take two years again for another season argh."

@ifeanyivalerie6747

"I've missed this series, and it's like the madness is tripled because I can see a lot of sarcasm and wicked smiles."

@yusukeGum shared:

"Let the show begin; I see now there are some new faces that I don't know are going to be fun and messy at the same time."

@Kgothatsolhosie exclaimed:

"Finally!!!! Now please get to working on S4, and let's get a reunion episode, too. Come on."

@kimmi5326 asked in anticipation:

"Where’s Khanyi and Andile?"

@bxbyxelite408 criticised:

"What happened to shame, taking two years to release another season and it's just a reality show is horrible production."

Kefilwe Mabote on bagging first reality TV gig

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kefilwe Mabote was announced as the newest addition to Netflix's original reality TV show Young Famous and African.

Kefilwe admitted that she developed anxiety as this was her first time doing reality TV. She also stated that her children will not be a part of the series.

