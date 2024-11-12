The South African socialite and media personality Khanyi Mbau recently teased fans about her return to TV

The popular media personality will be making her return to the new season of Young, Famous and African in January 2025

On behalf of Netflix, Mpho Mashigo shared with Briefly News who the returning soldiers of the reality TV star are

Khanyi Mbau makes her return on TV. Image: Supplied

The queen of glam and extravagant lifestyle, Khanyi Mbau, is back and is about to bring the heat on screen.

Khanyi Mbau returns on Young, Famous and African

The South African original Slay Queen, Khanyi Mbau, had many fans and followers excited as she shared a teaser of her return to TV.

The media personality has been confirmed as one of the OGs of Netflix's reality TV show Young, Famous, and African to join the cast for another season.

Mbau posted a teaser video on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"I think it’s time … Miss me? #OOOwithNetflix."

Watch the clip below:

On behalf of Netflix, Media and Influencer Lead Mpho Mashigo shared with Briefly News the returning cast members who will be on the new season of the reality TV show.

She said:

"Old friends reconnect, and new faces join the Young, Famous & African family, bringing more epic ups and downs than ever before. From make-ups to dramatic breakups, all set in the lap of luxury, the season delivers baddies, babies, and everything in between.

"South African DJ and radio host Naked DJ with partner, model Kayleigh Schwark, Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari ‘The Boss Lady’ Hassan and husband Shakib Lutaaya, South African rapper Nadia Nakai, Ghananian-American singer Fantana, and Namibian model and businessman Luis Munana. The dynamic actress and media personality Khanyi Mbau is also featured in the latest series.

Viewers claim Nadia Nakai is intimidated by Bonang Matheba

In a related story, Briefly News reported on fans of the reality series claiming Nadia Nakai is intimidated by Bonang Matheba.

The anticipated second season of Young, Famous & African dropped on 19 May, and fans of the reality TV show have been binge-watching the nine episodes. Bonang Matheba was the new addition to the star-studded cast, and her limited screen time got social media buzzing the whole weekend.

