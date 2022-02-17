Khanyi Mbau has been sharing never seen before scenes from the second season of the Showmax telenovela The Wife

Khanyi Mbau who plays Zulu eldest brother Nkosana's wife has already won the hearts of viewers with her extraordinary performance

Mbau has been trending on social media since the second season of The Wife was released on Thursday 17 February

Khanyi Mbau is the talk of the town following her killer performance in The Wife season 2. Mbau who is playing Zandile, the first wife of the Zulu family had fans bowing down after just a few episodes.

New episodes of the intriguing telenovela dropped today and Mbau had been sharing reminders and counting down to the day with her fans.

The Red Room actress has been giving her followers a glimpse of how all the action came to be. Taking to her Instagram page Mbau posted some behind-the-scenes clips from The Wife. In one Instagram post, the actress posted a video together with her castmates and police cars flashing blue lights and wrote:

"The scariest roadblock #BTS

Khanyi Mbau also shared some pictures from some of the scenes from the show. Fans have taken to the actress's comments section to tell her how much she is killing her role.

@nomkhosiexpress wrote:

"Your such a great actor wazalwa nayo lento shine baby girl ukukhanya kodwa Siswami."

@lynnd_n said:

"Yho it was barely 10 am and here I am waiting for next week Thursday."

@lizybling1 noted:

"But there was only three episodes why it breaks my heart."

@indoni101 commented:

"Great Job Khanyi you are nailing this role."

@maite_tshehlo also said:

"The Madam has arrived!"

@neo_lucy_ commented:

"Lady of the moment, arghh am. Screaming."

@sibiyanokuphila also noted:

"There's something about presence kaZandile on-screen. The energy! No. The Resolute, congrats sisi on season 2❤️ and for making Nkosana smile! The connection is beautiful."

The Wife viewers react to Nkosana not telling Zandile about her child's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the viewers of The Wife took to social media to react to how Nkosana kept his wife Zandile out of the loop about her child's death.

Nkosana, a role portrayed by Mondli Makhoba, did not tell his boo when they were burying her kid. Zandile, a role played by Khanyi Mbau, is in jail and did not attend the funeral because her man did not tell her the truth.

Outraged fans of the Showmax telenovela took to Twitter to discuss the short scene in which Nkosana told her about the burial. Some peeps shared that Khanyi nailed her part when she made her debut on the show.

