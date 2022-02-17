‘The Wife’ Season 2 Premieres, SA Weighs in: “The Way Nkosana Looks at Zandile”

Season 2 of The Wife has premiered and the telenovela's stans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the new season

The stans of the Showmax show are currently comparing Season 1 to the new season with many agreeing that Nkosana and Zandile are the new fan faves

Mqhele and Hlomu used to be the talk of the town whenever Showmax dropped new episodes but this season, Nkosana and Zandile are stealing the show

Season 2 of The Wife premiered this Thursday morning, 17 February. The telenovela has been topping the trends list since Showmax dropped three new episodes.

The viewers of the show have taken to social media to share their thoughts on how the new season is different from Season 1. The fans used to love the way Mqhele loved his wife Hlomu but this season they have a new favourite couple.

Nkosana, played by Mondli Makhoba, and Zandile, portrayed by Khanyi Mbau, have stolen the hearts of the viewers. They've taken to Twitter to share how Nkosana and Zandile are carrying the first three episodes of the show.

@seh_clements wrote:

"Last season it was 'the way Mqhele looks at MaHlomu'. This season it is 'the way Nkosana looks at Zandile'. I think it's safe to say it's 'the way the Zulu brothers look at their women'."

@Boikgabiso said:

"Watching Nkosana be so soft with Zandi, the way he talks to her. He just serves her. Reassures her. Luurvvvss her... Yeah no, Zulu men might be the hill."

@Leniency_m5 commented:

"Trust me I don't like Zandile but I feel like ngizomthanda very soon phela uKhanyi Mbau loyana, she's always killing it. The chemistry between her & Nkosana is so refreshing to watch."

@SiweThwal added:

"Can we watch this season in peace without anyone complaining about how the book is written."

The Wife viewers react to Nkosana not telling Zandile about her child's death

In related news, Briefly News reported that the viewers of The Wife took to social media to react to how Nkosana kept his wife Zandile out of the loop about her child's death.

Nkosana, a role portrayed by Mondli Makhoba, did not tell his boo when they were burying her kid. Zandile, a role played by Khanyi Mbau, is in jail and did not attend the funeral because her man did not tell her the truth.

Outraged fans of the Showmax telenovela took to Twitter to discuss the short scene in which Nkosana told her about the burial. Some peeps shared that Khanyi nailed her part when she made her debut on the show.

