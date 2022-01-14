‘The Wife’ Viewers React to Nkosana Not Telling Zandile About Her Child’s Death

Outraged viewers of The Wife have shared mixed reactions following the latest episodes of their favourite telenovela

The fans took to social media to react after finding out that Nkosana has been keeping his wife Zandile out of the loop about the death of her son

Zandile, who is currently in jail, did not know about the death of her kid until her hubby visited her in prison after the funeral

The viewers of The Wife have taken to social media to react to how Nkosana kept his wife Zandile out of the loop about her child's death.

Nkosana, a role portrayed by Mondli Makhoba, did not tell his boo when they were burying her kid. Zandile, a role played by Khanyi Mbau, is in jail and did not attend the funeral because her man did not tell her the truth.

Outraged fans of the Showmax telenovela took to Twitter to discuss the short scene in which Nkosana told her about the burial. Some peeps shared that Khanyi nailed her part when she made her debut on the show.

@Kunene_Noman said:

"I keep repeating this scene ... The more I see it the more I am convinced... That facial expression change after Nkosana told you they buried your child ... The way you managed to contain your anger emotions... YOU ARE AN ACTRESS."

@tebogo_n_m wrote:

"LITERALLY she should've been allowed to go to the funeral. But ke they told the others ba she's dead. Nkosana is hiding her."

@Chipo51857068 added:

"Yes he should have told you earlier. Can't wait for the next episodes, we now have 3 Zulu wives."

Khanyi Mbau makes her debut on 'The Wife', applauded for her acting

In related news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau has made her much-anticipated debut on Season 2 of The Wife. The reality TV star has been applauded for the way she slayed the scene she appeared in on Thursday, 13 January.

The actress portrays the character of Zandile. Showmax dropped three more episoded of the telenovela and Khanyi Mbau stole the show. Peeps are going cray-cray over her acting skills.

They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her scene. @__reefa__ wrote:

"The few seconds of Zandile we got were enough to confirm that Khanyi is going to kill that role."

@tebogo_mzansi commented:

"Khanyi will murder this Zandile character, I knew when she was casted that she will ace it,never second guessed it."

