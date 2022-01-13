Khanyi Mbau Makes 1st Appearance on ‘The Wife’, Viewers Applaud Her Acting

Khanyi Mbau has been applauded after her first appearance on season 2 of The Wife on Thursday

The stunner's fans were excited to see their fave do her thing on the trending show even though she made a brief appearance on a young scene

The reality TV star portrays the character of Zandile on the Showmax production and her fans can't wait to see more of her acting

Khanyi Mbau has made her much-anticipated debut on season 2 of The Wife. The reality TV star has been applauded for the way she slayed the scene she appeared in on Thursday, 13 January.

The actress portrays the character of Zandile. Showmax dropped three more episodes of the telenovela and Khanyi Mbau stole the hearts of many South Africans. Peeps are going cray-cray over her acting skills. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her scene.

@Siya_Songca said:

"Nah Khanyi killed that scene."

@__reefa__ wrote:

"The few seconds of Zandile we got were enough to confirm that Khanyi is going to kill that role."

@tebogo_mzansi commented:

"Khanyi will murder this Zandile character, I knew when she was casted that she will ace it,never second guessed it."

@ItsRethabile added:

"Khanyi as Zah is PERFECT! We can fault the show in every single way but the Casting is perfect."

SA reacts to Khanyi Mbau being cast as Zandile

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau has bagged yet another opportunity to in one of South Africa’s trending TV series.

The actress will portray Zandile in The Wife’s new season and viewers are buzzing about the reports. Showmax revealed Khanyi’s upcoming involvement in their novel-inspired series recently, igniting a frenzy on the SA Twitter timelines.

While half of Mzansi argued that a new face should’ve been picked, others justified why Mbau was ideal. @SpunkyRox wrote:

“I thought we would see fresh new talent to play Zandile, who's effortlessly beautiful and a mysterious woman.”

@SesonaTheGift argued:

“I'm not mad at this actually cause Zandile is described as a streetwise glamour queen. Khanyi will definitely kill this role. Can't wait to see her.”

