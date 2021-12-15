Showmax has confirmed the controversial news of Khanyi Mbau’s lead role casting in their second season of The Wife

Mzansi audiences took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the selection with many airing out their concerns about the lack of new talent

Khanyi Mbau fans and followers of the series explained why and how she would be a perfect fit for the role of Nkosana’s wife

Khanyi Mbau has bagged yet another opportunity to in one of South Africa’s trending TV series. The actress will portray Zandile in The Wife’s new season airing on February 2022 and viewers are buzzing about the reports.

SA is sounding off on Khanyi Mbau being chosen for the main character position in Season 2 of 'The Wife.' Image: Tebogo Letsie/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Showmax revealed Khanyi’s upcoming involvement in their novel-inspired series yesterday, igniting a frenzy on the SA Twitter timelines. While half of Mzansi argued that a new face should’ve been picked, others justified why Mbau was ideal. See some of the discussion below:

@SpunkyRox wrote:

“I thought we would see fresh new talent to play Zandile, who's effortlessly beautiful and a mysterious woman.”

@maxilee27 added:

“Showmax is busy recycling old faces, people need new faces, new talent.”

@Msiza_Nutty said:

“So vele vele there are no new and upcoming actresses who were the best candidates for the role?”

@officialGeeN :

“We really need new faces, honestly, there are so many aspiring actors out there but they are never given an opportunity to showcase their talent.”

@Janet_nzabe contended:

“Say whatever you want to say but Khanyi can act!”

@SesonaTheGift argued:

“I'm not mad at this actually cause Zandile is described as a streetwise glamour queen. Khanyi will definitely kill this role. Can't wait to see her.”

And @IamAfrican2221 added:

“Zandile was glamorous and very strong-willed. Remember her first outing with Hlomu where Zandile fought with the guys at the other table. Also, she didn't understand why Hlomu was allowing herself to be "controlled" sometimes. Actually, Khanyi is perfect.”

Yesterday, Briefly News reported that it was an exciting time for Khanyi Mbau fans who prepared to see their fave starring in the popular drama series, The Wife. As mentioned above, Khanyi is set to frontman the second season of the show as the eldest wife of the Zulu clan.

Just when fans thought The Wife couldn't get any better, Sunday World reported that Khanyi Mbau joined the cast of the fan-favourite show. Khanyi announced that she will be playing Zandile, The Resolute, aka Nksosana's wife (Mondli Makhoba).

The actress will make her debut this week and assume a bigger role in February next year. The publication spoke to Gugu Ncube-Zuma, who is the showrunner and she told peeps what to expect from Khanyi's exciting new role.

