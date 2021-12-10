South African peeps are in disbelief recting to stove installation pictures that are circulating on social media

One local guy, Bonginkosi Nkosi, says he just furnished his kitchen but local social media users are not happy with the fitting

Some social networkers argue that the alignment of the oven and the stove is incorrect as they say the guy employed a cheap and inexperienced fitter

A young man has stunned South Africans with his latest social media post and the picture is giving many locals chest pains. The guy headed online to brag about his improved kitchen look but many Saffas are left with questions.

Looking at the viral snap, the guy’s new fitted kitchen seems to leave many people questioning the workmanship. The stove is badly aligned and it seems the fitter is not experienced enough.

Briefly News explores the funny reactions where some peeps feel he wasted his hard-earned money. He wrote:

"Installed a new stove.”

Bonginkosi Nkosi says he just fitted a new stove in his kitchen but Mzansi is not happy. Image: @Linndz_Malindz/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Malusi2490 said:

“But that's separate unites, it really doesn't have to be vertically aligned. Some people have the stove plates and the oven on the opposite side of the kitchen.”

@Nonkululekohas1 said:

“One doesn't want to be on top of one doesn't want to be in the bottom entlek who's running away from who.”

@Thanyan17 said:

“Who installed it. I want a quote.”

@Mawandla_ss said:

“Mina niyamyenza sbali cheap cheap.”

@Mshengwana1 said:

“Installed it for who? If it's for your place, well done. If it's for a client, you do not deserve payment.”

@Nolengae said:

“This is just wrong...would drive me insane.”

@ZintleM3 said:

“I'd get irritated each time I walk into the kitchen.”

@Stjoaps said:

“Symmetry doesn't have a meaning for you ne.”

@Isseprom said:

“Why is it not aligned with the oven???”

@ZintleDiko said:

“Social distancing????”

Source: Briefly.co.za