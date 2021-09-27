S outh Africans are sharing their funny reactions to a man who burned his meal as he tried to prepare something to eat

The social media account holder says he was outside, forgot that he was cooking and found his wors burned

Some people say he should have just peeled off the burned part or washed it, however one person likened to burnt meat to a black mamba

One South African guy has headed online to share his disappointment after trying so hard to prepare a meal. The young guy shared a snap on social media where he says he made an attempt to cook but burned the food.

It seems the chap was looking to have some grilled wors but his oven was too hot or he was busy and forgot to monitor the meal. The wors can be seen extremely burned and it’s even black. His caption tells a story that he was disappointed. He wrote:

“That time I'm hungry hungry.”

A local man is disappointed after burning food. Image: @Sthebeworldwide/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@NalediMkeysair said:

“Liwashe hahaha.”

@AamsandaShibase said:

“Not you burning wors until it looks like a snake.”

@MichuEmenalo said:

“Yini yona le?”

@Sthebeworldwide said:

“I was outside, eish. Completely forgot about this.”

@Daddy_K said:

“Set the timer on next time, or better yet you can do the wors in the microwave next time, especially if you are alone and drinking alcohol. That will avoid you almost burning the house down.”

@Societysburden said:

“If you are really hungry, you would finish it.”

@Siyandasoxuza said:

“Boil it udle uzoba grand.”

@NgoveniSbu said:

“It’s all good to eat my bro, ishe ngaphandle kuphela. It’s still okay on the inside.”

@LesegoDisipi said:

“Just eat. You won't die...”

@Cymntaba said:

“Black mamba.”

