Yummy: Proud South Africans Share Favourite Dishes for Heritage Day

With scores of South Africans eagerly anticipating to enjoy their favourite meals on Heritage Day, they are talking about their favourite meals

This comes as one South African said she enjoyed a dish of mopani worms with her co-workers on the last Heritage Day

From samp with mogodu, chicken and idombolo as well as masonja, Briefly News picked up a few contributions from social media

From samp and mogodu to boiled maize (iinkobe) and mopani worms, South Africans are sharing their favourite traditional dishes on various social media platforms.

Some people prefer simple meals and some prefer home-cooked and not the usual South African tshisa nyama where you go out and buy. 24 September is a day on which Mzansi citizens honour and celebrate the country’s diversity through culture and tradition as they mark Heritage Day.

As it's a public holiday, many people have also prepared some umqombothi for their elders and Briefly News looks at all the suggestions and preferences from the Rainbow Nation.

The post reads:

@Erika Rauh said:

“My daughter has eaten mopani worms and she says it tastes very nice. Still want to try it.”

@Lucky Hlangu said:

“Boiled maize (izinkobe).”

@Livingstone Sadalah said:

“I prefer steam bread and chicken (idombolo)."

@Susan Maritz said:

“If you eat prawns, you can eat worms.”

@Scara Ntshangase said:

“That’s the most disgusting food ever... I'd rather go back to my ex than eating this.”

@Musa Ntsika said:

“Amasonja.”

@Lisa Cloete said:

“Where can I find cooked ones in Cape Town?”

@Ayanda Mafu said:

“Yhuu sbwl, my favourite, I will eat them the whole week.”

