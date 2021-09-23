South Africans are wowed by a little girl spotted on social media wearing her stylish traditional wear to celebrate the annual Heritage Day

According to a viral social media post by Zusiphe Lisa, the young girl was on her way to school and wanted to brag about her outfit

Local netizens are now heading to the comments section to share their sweet words to the post and to praise the little 'Swazi' queen

A little girl in a stunning traditional wear has won the online family. The young African lady is spotted on social media wearing her traditional Swazi wear.

According to the viral post by Zusiphe Lisa, the young lady was ready to head to school and she wanted to impress her 'aunty'. The social media account holder went online to brag about the young stunner and Mzansi is seriously thrilled by this beautiful snap.

As South Africans celebrate Heritage Day this Friday, many social media users are set to share their images as they also boast about their traditional outfits. Many people are in unison as they praise the young Swazi queen and some decided to hit the like button or tab.

The bubbly woman wrote on Twitter:

“My bestie’s daughter, she came to show me her outfit before going to school but she asked why am I in pyjamas.”

The viral post reads:

@Nontyatyambo12 said:

“Ubuhle bakhe.”

@AwodimpleA said:

“Your besti akasemhle mapatuni.”

@JuksAfrica said:

“Beautiful retsa neng wa rona.”

@MtsweniG2 said:

“She's so cute.”

@JojoMongami said:

“Nxapoo…”

@MayizukisweM said:

“Kasemhle.”

@ForeverBlackKZN said:

“Nami I'm asking ke. She's cute.”

