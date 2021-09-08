“Cuteness at Its Best”: ‘Young Kings’ Wow Mzansi with Formal Outfits

South Africans are wowed by cute little boys who are wearing beautiful formal outfits and their picture is going viral

The photograph of the boys, who are also called the ‘young kings’, was shared by @Daniel Marven, who is receiving sweet reactions from fellow South Africans

Some people believe the boys all look good but some are now debating on who is the best-dressed out of all the six 'gentlemen'

Prominent social media account holder @Daniel Marven is the centre of attention after sharing a cute photo of six young boys. The Twitter account holder says the 'little kings' are definitely set for big things in life.

Many South Africans are really impressed with the image that is going viral. The boys are seen wearing their stylish formal outfits and sporting neat haircuts.

At the same time, their pose tells a story of pure class and taste for good things. Marven captioned the beautifully shot snap:

“Young kings.”

South Africa is impressed by young kids wearing formal outfits. Image: @DanielMarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@CastroKarani said:

“When will single mums stop doing their children’s hair like that?”

@Olubanzi said:

“Believe me most of the time it's them who want these hair cut for themselves.. my son used to want these hair cuts during his creche days until he had to go to "big school"..he was influenced by my little brother.. may his soul rest in peace.”

@Kgabo4864 said:

“Number three from right, ke nja ya game hahaha.”

@WinnieChloe3 said:

“It's for such pics I want a baby boy God please give me in a few years time.”

@TshupetsoM said:

“This hairstyle is very popular. Where does it originate from exactly? The young kings look good.”

@WhosPhilani said:

“Little one in the middle ate.”

@NontoMissLee1 said:

“The short one on a scorch blazer.”

@BernardSithole said:

“Now this what I call cute at its best!”

Source: Briefly.co.za