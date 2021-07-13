Wow: Viral Video of Little Boys Adorable Dance Moves Has Mzansi Impressed

The cutest little dancer is making waves on social media after sharing his mad skill with the world

Taking to a local gathering, the talented kid and his two backup dancers absolutely shut it down

Mzansi social media users were certainly dazzled and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

An upbeat little boy has amazed South Africans with his skill on the dance floor. Known affectionately as 'Bubblegum' the impressive performer has social media users in absolute awe.

This little superstar has SA impressed. Images: @younghopeLiberation/Facebook

Source: Facebook

, @younghopeLiberation first shared the lively clip.

"Bubblegum (has) moves," they captioned the hot dance video.

Watching the clip it's clear the young boy is having the time of his life. As the group's frontman, the child easily keeps up with his much older backup dancers. This kid was definitely born to entertain!

Mzansi social media users were impressed by the confident and talented young man. Check out some of the kind comments below:

Theo-line Hanes said:

"I so love and adore his talent. He enjoys entertaining us and he does it with passion as young as he is."

Brenda Maggott said:

"So cute. You the man bubblegum."

Dale Mullins said:

"He deserves a happy meal,with a toy!"

Christopher Daniels said:

"A true performer who needs Hollywood, Bubblegum, and there we go."

Katriena Layman said:

"Bubblegum Bubblegum is n lekke song."

Cliven Malies said:

"Freakin talented...born with it."

Fernando Cochlan said:

"Kwaai Bubbles you got the moves."

Aww: Adorable video shows baby removing dad's mask to give him a kiss

In similar news about cute children, Briefly News previously reported that it seems one infant has had just about enough of her dad's mask-wearing, removing the personal protective equipment to steal a kiss. The entire heartwarming moment was caught on video.

Heading to their Instagram account, @momsandmamas shared the touching clip. The mom-&-baby-based content page was certainly feeling the daddy-daughter love.

"Wait for it! This is the sweetest," they captioned the post along with a few blushing face and heart emojis.

Watching the clip, it's clear the baby girl missed seeing her favourite guy's face. The silly mask could not stand between the toddler and an affectionate moment with her dad, removing it in the most nonchalant manner.

Social media users definitely felt bad for the little girl but reflected on the fact that not even Covid could stand between this father-daughter love. Check out some of the comments below:

in_need_of_sunshine_asap said:

"So cute!"

paigemcinnis_ said:

"My 2-year-old does this! I love it haha."

djladybex said:

"Just so sad, stop wearing a mask!!! Let your babies see you!"

latricenw said:

"Look at that little belly poking out."

ctjpearls said:

"Oh my gosh, this is the best!"

tanigol said:

"Melted my heart."

