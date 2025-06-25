A young South African woman stunned the country when she prepared a dish “enjoyed all around Africa”

The people of Mzansi were baffled by her claims, as they had never had the kind of food she prepared

Her unusual pap tutorial went viral on TikTok and got a major thumbs down from social media users

A young South African lady baffled thousands of people on TikTok when she shared her creative cooking.

A Mzansi lady, Angella Makaya, posted her tutorial of the avocado pap and garnered over 300K views. She shared the clip on Sunday and caught the attention of many.

The pap is cooked the same way as the traditional African dish. You pour maize meal into a pot of boiling water. The more you stir, the softer the pap will become.

Makaya sliced up an avocado while the maize meal was on the stove, cooking. She then placed the sliced avocado in a bowl and mashed it.

Once the pap was all set, Makaya tossed the mashed avocado into the pap and blended it. The pot turned into a greenish colour, which signalled the readiness of the meal.

SA unamused by avocado pap in viral TikTok video

The people of Mzansi were disgusted by the meal. To prove that Makanya loved avocados, she sliced up some more and placed them on her dinner plate.

She added plain yoghurt, honey and chai seeds. Although South Africans were not a fan of the dish, the little chef’s voiceover as she recorded her tutorial was hilarious.

Makaya filmed more videos after realising how the first one trended and garnered almost half a million views. One user in the comments told the cook:

“My ancestors are screaming.”

Many people around Africa have been trying out new pap recipes. Some made pizza, chips and other sandwich fillings.

The most popular trend is adding food colouring and filming their families’ reactions to the unusual plates. Most of the creative dishes were rejected online after going viral on TikTok since the trend started last year.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi stunned by avocado pap in viral TikTok video

Social media users were not amused by the unusual meal and said:

@Michelle N commented:

“Warm avocado literally tastes like Vaseline.”

@Amber was baffled:

“I'm probably living in the wrong South Africa, because huh?”

@Amogelang|Bcmingyourpharmacist realised:

“Pap has gone through a lot this year.”

@Tumiie ❤️ wrote:

“Which South Africa? Yho, justice for the pap.”

@your boy_lutu23 wondered:

“Which South Africa are you talking about?”

@@MANDI shared:

“Pizza pap is even better at this point.”

@ wrote:

“Don’t include us South Africans. We don't eat that.”

