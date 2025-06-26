A TikTok video of a special type of meat for sale went viral as it inspired strong reactions from netizens

The clip showed a processed unusual meat type fully stocked in a fridge, which fascinated curious online users

South Africans were divided about the strange protein source that was available for an affordable price

A clip of a store stocking a unique meat went viral on TikTok. The meat product, which is not common in supermarkets, captivated viewers.

A TikTok video shows crocodile meat that a man found in a local store. Image: #newsnexussa

The clip of the store's strange stock received more than 6,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were taken aback by the processed meat.

In one TikTok video by @newsnexussa, someone was recording a store's fridge that was filled with crocodile meat. The meat was processed into sausages, which were being sold for R90 per kilogram. The cameraman also panned to the other side of the store's fridges, which were filled with crocodile steak priced at R94 per kilogram. Adding a comedic effect, the man filming was shocked to see the crocodile meat and exclaimed, "re ja dicrocodile mo, (we are eating crocodiles here.)"

Man cooks cow udder

Briefly News reported on a man who cooks unusual dishes. In one viral TikTok video, the man cooked an unexpected cow part. He processed a cow's udder by cleaning it and preparing it for a stew. He shared his recipe for a cow udder stew, which included herbs and spices. He paired the dish with pap. Some online users were taken aback by the delicacy.

In another story, a Tsonga woman showed people the interesting dish she prepared. The lady opted for a traditional meal, which included an insect delicacy. She posted a video of the best way to cook grasshoppers so that they were an edible texture. Online users were divided over the woman's special insect recipe.

A Tsonga woman demonstrated how to cook grasshoppers in a TikTok video. Image: Daniela Blerinca

SA split over crocodile meat

Some people insisted crocodile meat sounded appetising to them. Others declared that they would never eat the unusual type of meat.

PananaRepublik said:

"Le ja Lacoste😳😳"

💞 A n d r £ & K a t h ¥ 💞 commented:

"Crocodile meat is generally considered safe and healthy for human consumption 🤷🏻‍♂️"

samuel_williams26 wrote:

"Actually taste like chicken 🍗"

noelpreshman commented:

"🥺I can't eat this killer meat."

mercyofyeshua disagreed:

"Crocodile meat is actually nice."

Shaik Roxy Roxanne added:

"Seriously, they do sell Croc meat in Renowned Restaurants, what's the big deal. It's just a matter of ones personal preference man."

auskea6 gushed:

"Crocodile is nice though, but go to a carnivore restaurant, I don't trust this one."

