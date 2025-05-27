A TikTok food creator shared her recipe for tripe dumplings, blending tripe into a paste and wrapping it in rice paper to make Asian-style dumplings

The unusual fusion dish sparked outrage among South Africans who felt the traditional ingredient shouldn't be experimented with in this way

Viewers flooded the comments with shock and disgust, with many calling the recipe a "crime" and questioning why anyone would blend tripe

A woman shared a video showing a new tripe dumpling recipe she came up with. Images: @bokangphelane

A South African food content creator has left Mzansi absolutely horrified after sharing her recipe for tripe dumplings that combines traditional African ingredients with Asian cooking methods.

TikTok user @bokangphelane, known for her cooking videos, posted a tutorial in May showing how she transforms tripe into what she calls the most delicious dumpling chicken soup, but viewers were far from impressed with her culinary creativity.

In the video, she starts by cutting tripe into small pieces before putting it into a blender with salt and garlic spice, creating a smooth paste. She then prepares aromatics by grating garlic and ginger, chopping green onions, and boiling chicken with vegetables, carrots, chilli, and spices to create a flavourful broth.

The tripe paste gets mixed with the prepared aromatics and a splash of soy sauce before being wrapped in soaked rice paper to form dumplings, which are then fried and served in the chicken broth with chilli crisp oil.

Traditional tripe meets Asian fusion

The dish appears to be inspired by Asian dumpling recipes, but using tripe as the main filling ingredient created a cultural clash that didn't sit well with many South Africans. Tripe, which comes from the lining of cow stomachs, is a beloved ingredient in South African cuisine, commonly prepared as Mogodu, a traditional stew often served with pap.

The ingredient is popular across many cultures worldwide, from Italian trippa to Mexican menudo, but is typically prepared in ways that honour traditional cooking methods.

Tripe is nutritious and affordable, containing about 85 calories per 100 grams and providing good protein content. In South African culture, it's often considered comfort food and is prepared with respect for traditional cooking techniques that have been passed down through generations. The ingredient requires careful preparation and is usually slow-cooked to achieve the right texture and flavour.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts with horror and humour

The video triggered an avalanche of negative reactions from South Africans who felt the creator had gone too far with her fusion experiment:

@Banzai declared:

"We need to agree as a country that tripe should be the only thing we should not experiment with."

@beautifulflawa dramatically stated:

"Horrible things are happening in South Africa😭"

@Salma Mkwanazi admitted:

"You lost me at 'chuck it in the blender.'😭😩"

@Acommenter demanded:

"As of today, stop cooking!"

@thabisomasikana questioned:

"How did you discover this recipe? 😭😭😭 Why were you blending the tripe in the first place?"

@Chaz In Conversation worried:

"Our ancestors are turning 😩"

@Ntando Rose joked:

"Sisi, you are under arrest, because this is definitely a crime😭😭😭"

@Yandi threatened:

"If I bite into a dumpling and I taste tripe, I'm fighting everyone😒"

