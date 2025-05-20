A traveller was shocked to learn that almost everyone in the township he visited eats meat

In the viral TikTok video, he toured the township and shared his thoughts on the food

People in Mzansi reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A tourist recently caused a stir online after sharing his experience visiting a South African township and teasing the hearty food culture he encountered, particularly the lack of vegan options.

A tourist exploring African cuisine in a township was stunned by the absence of vegan food.



Tourist reacts to no vegans in a township

The visitor, whose video has since gone viral, joked about the “no vegans in the township” reality while showcasing plates stacked with grilled meat, chakalaka, pap, and wors.

The video was posted by @timkarter, the tourist guy himself, and in the clip, it seemed to be a vibrant community gathering, capturing the tourist’s amazement at the rich, meaty meals being served. He asked the people he was with if they were vegan, and they all responded by saying no before diving into a plate of braaied meat with enthusiasm.

@timkarter expressed that the food was good and tasty by saying:

"The food smells good, I like this sauce."

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments with laughter and pride, agreeing that township food is all about flavour, fire, and tradition, with meat playing a starring role.

However, the tourist’s light-hearted remark also sparked conversations around food diversity, affordability, and cultural identity. While many defended the meat-heavy menus, some pointed out that plant-based eating isn’t widely practised in townships due to accessibility and cultural norms, not just preference.

Despite the debate, the tourist's respectful and playful tone won over viewers. Many appreciated his willingness to embrace and enjoy the township experience without judgment. The video ultimately served as a celebration of local cuisine and an honest outsider’s take on South Africa’s unique food culture.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to tourist's visit to township

South Africans loved the entertaining video of the tourist’s visit to a township as he tried the food. Many took to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Lylegibbs7 said:

"You must come to Cape Town, Timmy."

Jobelihle Mondise expressed:

"That guy in the beanie couldn't miss the opportunity to say he likes it raw, he's even impressed with himself."

Andy added:

"Hahaha, I see opaque beer next to you, that's chibuku out there."

Jaysamalnai wrote:

"Wish I could go back to the 2000's location town 2 Khayalitsha best nyama those who knows, knows."





