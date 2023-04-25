An American woman living in South Africa tried out a few traditional foods and rated the dishes

She posted the video of her reaction on TikTok, and people loved how she gobbled down the dumpling and mogodu

TikTok is spreading fast on the video-sharing platform and suggested other dished for her to try out

A woman from the US living in SA posted a video trying out local cuisine. Image: @jazzyjetsets

Source: TikTok

An American woman indulged in local traditional food and shared her reaction on her TikTok page @jazzyjetsets.

Video of US woman eating SA food goes viral

She feasted on cow tongue, mogodu, lamb trotters, steamed bread, and some side salads, giving the dishes rave reviews. While she was enjoying the lamb trotter, she said:

"I'm realising that I may be eating a lamb toenail, and quite frankly, I do not care because it is so good."

The US lady said the cow tongue was her favourite and couldn't stop eating it. The only dish that she didn't like was samp and beans.

People loved that she was open-minded in trying new food, and some told her samp goes well with meaty bones. Watch the video below:

TikTok users impressed by the woman's healthy appetite

@K✨ said:

"You pronounced mogodu quite well."

@roykhuzwayo posted:

"Just by looking at it, it does not seem like it was poshed up. Samp with meaty bones and beef stock with a sprinkle of six guns, or creamy samp. "

@Lillian commented:

"I like people who are this open-minded when they visit Africa. We eat all that in Botswana and Mogodu is my favourite. Enjoy your time in SA."

@thapelomthembu897 wrote:

"I’m so proud of your pronunciation."

@Jonell Twayi stated:

"What I’d do to have some mogodu. I’m so jealous "

@BAW$KEEBBY said:

"Samp is only good if it’s mixed with the soup and the meat texture wise it’s not that great."

@SosulweFiglan added:

"I love watching my country through your eyes. Appreciate you."

@Bakstena commented:

"Who’s this queen? I’d marry her just for her open-mindedness."

@VernaStrydom posted:

"Personally cow tongue is a no. I don't like the texture."

