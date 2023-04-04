An Irish girl living in South Africa drank Castle Milk Stout for the first time and gave the beverage a rating

She captured her reaction on video and shared it on her TikTok page, which has a large following

The woman's unedited facial expressions had Mzansi people in the comments section in stitches

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video of an Irish girl drinking Castle Milk Stout went viral. Image: @joannaevelynb

Source: TikTok

An Irish woman is making the most of her time in SA and immersing herself in the different cultures. Her TikTok page @joannaevelynb is filled with videos of her trying out local drinks and foods, and Mzansi can't get enough of them.

Woman rates the taste of Castle Milk Stout

Recently she posted a video trying out Castle Milk Stout for the first time, gathering thousands of views. She compared Milk Stout to Irish beer Guinness and said the SA version was alright.

Mzansi peeps who love the beer gave her tips on how to drink it, and some suggested she mix it with fresh milk.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Irish girl has trended several times on TikTok for drinking Mageu and Oros and eating foods like biltong and atchar.

Watch the video of the Irish woman below:

TikTok reactions to the woman's facial expressions

@Ndofaya wrote:

"Please go to Spur restaurant and tell them it's your birthday, please."

@user2393802679872 commented:

"Castle milk stout is not bad but don't drink it a lot, you will gain weight."

@Vic posted:

"Then after drinking go to the bathroom and check the results."

@Still added:

"Thinking about it! Rich, dark and smooth is what I've been looking for my whole life."

@Babido said:

"Make sure you pass by Clicks and buy a bag of tissues. It won't be a good day for you."

@Tsholophonic suggested:

"Mix it with fresh milk in a bottle. That's how they drink it here."

@Xolani Tarence asked:

"I love your videos, do you usually drink? If yes what is your favourite beer?"

@kylefbs said:

"Try Cape-style white wine pap sack."

Irish girl in Mzansi drinks mageu for first time and her reaction is priceless in viral video

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a woman from Ireland is making the most of her time in South Africa trying out different cuisines. A few days ago she checked Mageu off her list when she tasted Mzansi's drinkable sour porridge.

She can be seen on her page @joannaevelynb, smelling the drink before taking a huge sip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News