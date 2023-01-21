An Irish TikTokker who lives in Mzansi created another viral video trying out one of SA's local foods

She recently posted a video reviewing Mageu and people loved seeing her reaction because it was her first time tasting it

The woman first grabbed the attention of Mzansi when she made the mistake of drinking undiluted Oros

Irish girl tries Mageu in a viral video.

Source: UGC

A woman from Ireland is making the most of her time in South Africa trying out different cuisines. A few days ago she checked Mageu off her list when she tasted Mzansi's drinkable sour porridge.

She can be seen on her page @joannaevelynb, smelling the drink before taking a huge sip.

Initially, she was shocked by the strong smell of the fermented porridge but braced herself for the big gulp.

The Irish lady compared Mageu to blended bananas in the clip, and she stopped herself from choking during the review.

Mzansi TikTokkers' comment about the Irish girl

Social media users told her in the comments that Mageu is mostly consumed by people with poor health who take it as a meal supplement.

@sifisonk98 posted:

"I still, remember you drinking Oros juice without diluting it with water."

@funnymummy118 mentioned:

"That only hits the spot when you are on your deathbed."

@ashley_wabantwana stated:

"When someone is in hospital, that’s the starter kit you bring them back."

@okmalumteddy suggested:

"Try Stametta, for quick navigation, I think you can get one at the nearer pharmacy."

@kwena005 wrote:

"It is so nice when it's mixed with Mpesu. Ask someone to help you with the mixture."

@dimakaymoss said:

"Me smiling in a sinister way the whole time knowing very well this product is consumed by those about to take their last breaths."

@sosibosphamandla shared:

"We only drink it when we are sick, sorry."

@adesho4 posted:

"Girl don’t drink that unless you are sick. It tastes nice when you are sick."

Irish girl in SA chugs undiluted Oros for TikTok taste test, Mzansi can’t deal with viral video

In a related story, Briefly News reported that people of Mzansi were horrified when an Irish woman tried Oros completely undiluted. The woman went viral after drinking it straight from the bottle.

A TikTok video of her trying Oros for the first time had every South African who saw the video screaming. People immediately corrected her and she has since made a second video.

