An Irish girl living in South Africa decided to try Oros but did it completely wrong when she skipped adding water

The lady initially went viral after having the South African drink undiluted and there was so much uproar that she had to make a second part

Mzansi TikTok users were grateful when she came back to rectify the mistake but they had criticism over how she did it

People of Mzansi were horrified when an Irish woman tried Oros completely undiluted. The woman went viral after drinking it straight from the bottle.

An Irish woman drank from a bottle of Oros without adding water and South Africans were mortified. Image: TikTok/@joannaevelynb

A TikTok video of her trying Oros for the first time had every South African who saw the video screaming. People immediately corrected her and she has since made a second video.

Irish girl visiting South Africa drinks undiluted Oros

An Irish TikTokker in South Africa @joannaevelynb tried Oros, an orange-flavoured drink, for the first time and horrified peeps. She drank it by taking big gulps without diluting it. Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Irish woman tasting Oros

Naturally, South Africans rushed to the comments and told her to add water. She ended up making a second video where she added water but failed to get the ratio correct.

People cracked jokes about how Mzansi netizens reacted in unison to the previous clip in horror. SA peeps told her exactly how to make the drink in the comment section.

user1316299029149 commented:

"Amanzi mntase. [Water, fam]"

s.bonga commented:

"Zange ngafa kanje[ I almost died.]"

debbiefowler760 commented:

"Every South African watching this screamed no...you need to dilute it with water."

Jurgens Oberholzer commented:

"64 million South Africans going...yassas."

Nesquik commented:

"This lady went Total Sasol glu glu on the Oros syrup."

pamla_ commented:

"The way I held my breath seeing you just drinking the concentrate without diluting . Yhuu Thixo."

Uncle Tiise commented:

"In this racially turbulent time, you've united all South Africans to simultaneously shout '"haaaayiiiiiii''"

Charlie Pillay commented:

"Oros first then water."

L!n commented:

"The perfect ratio is one part oros and two to three parts water and lots of ice. Also you need to pour the Oros first then the water."

