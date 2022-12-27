Prince Kaybee has taken to social media to show his love and support for a young man who was attacked in Free State

In his touching Twitter post, the 'Fetch Your Life' hitmaker posted a picture of the boy saying he is proud of him

People have since taken to the comments section to react. One person said: "Spirit of the 2000s is unmatched"

A teenage boy who stood up for himself and fought back when he was being attacked by white grown men left Prince Kaybee and many other social media users proud.

The Hosh hitmaker reacted to the viral video on Twitter and said if white people do not want to share pools with black people they can leave South Africa. He tweeted:

"Young man, o ntlatsitse. PS: If white people want a whites only pool they must leave South Africa bo mmakgonyo bao."

In the comments section, people condemned the attack, and also applauded the young boy for standing up for himself. @Kayrichie5 wrote:

"And now the stories going around to discredit them are just getting more desperate. Good for them for standing their ground."

@King_Karabo24 said:

"South African don't want to face truth ma Africa le batla ho fetola makgowa a saikemisetsang hofetowa le qeka kgotso e ntshwanetseng ho qekwa ke makgowa ba tlo dula ba etsa ntho tsona tse kahore ba iketlile ebile baya tseba hor bakahodima mmuso o bodileng o walona."

@Brynmac2 said:

"The boy stood his ground, check out the blows he dish to that older man."

@H4SS4Nrw:

"Please Africans let’s stand together this is catastrophic issue! No more racism brothers this is unacceptable! Come on Africa, this is our home SA is not a land of Europeans or Americans. Please let them leave our continent. They don’t love us, they don’t even need us.

Woman arrested for racist WhatsApp rant about black people while defending pit bulls, SA divided

Briefly News previously reported that a white woman was arrested for hate speech on WhatsApp.

An elderly woman named Belinda Magor was arrested after she made racist remarks on a WhatsApp group saying black men should be banned. This was after many people called for the banning of pit bulls following the rise of fatal human attacks.

In the leaked voice note, Belinda was heard saying black men should be banned because of the crimes they commit and black women should have their uteruses removed to stop them from procreating.

