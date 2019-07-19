Download DStv Now for PC, smart TV, tablet, smartphone, and standard TV

As the number one television broadcasting company in Sub-Saharan Africa, Multichoice has made it easier for all subscribers to watch DStv online free from anywhere with internet access. This is through its DStv Now service that allows viewers to stream content across various devices via the internet. If you want to enjoy DStv content without installing the conventional receiver, you will want to learn how to download the DStv app.

The DStv Now app was also developed in response to the numerous internet streaming services that have come up over the last few years. These include Hulu, Netflix, Disney+ and HBO.

How to download the DStv app

The DStv Now app is available for a wide range of devices. These include Android smartphones, iOS devices, smart TVs, and computers. Here is a look at how to get and use the app on various devices.

Registering for DStv Now

Before you can begin streaming content, you need to have an active account. Luckily, opening one is super easy.

Start the process by visiting the DStv Now sign-up page. You will be asked to provide your email address, the country where your phone number is registered, and a strong password. You will then be asked to read and accept all the documented multichoice terms and conditions. By finishing this, you will have officially created an account. This means that you can now download the app on any PC or smart device of choice and use your account logins for you to enjoy live streaming services.

DStv Now for PC

One can choose between two options to access DStv content on a personal computer. The first involves visiting the DStv Now website, inputting their DStv app login credentials and streaming content.

The second option is a bit longer and is suitable for those who want to use the Android app on their Windows laptops. Since there is no dedicated DStv Now app for PC, one must use software known as an emulator. Here is how to download the DStv app on a laptop.

You need to start by downloading an Android App emulator. The emulator enables the PC software to open Android applications. The most popular emulator for PC is the Bluestacks App, though numerous others exist. After installing the emulator, launch it to access the Android platform. From here, you can download the DStv now apk. Since your computer’s emulator is essentially running Android, you will find all Android apps. With the emulator open, download DStv now for PC for free from Google’s Play Store. Open the app and input your login credentials to begin DStv live streaming.

Smartphones and tablets (Android and iOS)

If you tend to consume content primarily on your phone, then accessing DStv Now on your smartphone would be the most straightforward option. Here is how to download the latest version of my DStv app.

For Android device users, head over to the Play Store and search for the DStv app. Once you click on ‘install,’ the DStv app download will start automatically (if your device has no active installation restrictions) Once downloaded and installed, you will be asked to input your username and password before you can access online content. When accessing DStv on phones, users have the added advantage of downloading content for offline viewing. For iOS device users, the process is pretty similar to the Android one, except you will have to get the app from the Apple App Store.

DStv Now for Smart TVs

With the latest technological advancement of smart TVs, one can easily download apps directly through the TV’s interface.

To get the DStv Now app for smart TV, ensure your TV is connected to an active network.

Navigate to your TV’s app store (the names may vary depending on the make). Search for the DStv app and click on ‘install.’ The DStv Now app download will begin automatically. Once installed successfully, the app will be visible on your TV’s app list. Open it, input your username and password, and begin streaming content.

DStv Now for standard television sets

Since DStv Now is only accessible over the internet, it is not possible to access it directly from a standard television. Still, there are various options owners of such TVs can use to stream content. The most popular option is purchasing a DStv decoder such as the DStv Explora.

The Explora decoder comes with an ethernet cable, making it possible to access online content on a standard TV. It also makes it possible to record more than 200 hours of content.

Managing DStv Now devices

The inbuilt device management option is one of the most significant perks of using the DStv Now app. It enables one to monitor all devices using their login credentials. To manage the devices, follow the steps below and remove any device you might want to.

Open the DStv Now application. Navigate to ‘Accounts’ and click on ‘Manage Devices.’ Select ‘Remove Device’ and choose the one you intend to remove.

Learning how to download the DStv app is essential for those looking to stream DStv content. The online streaming app has become immensely popular as the company looks to compete with other platforms using the same concept.

