With technology ever-evolving, most companies' efficiency and convenience have become a priority, and television network services are no different. Many of our apps somehow seem to link with one another, and our cellphones have become the epitome of convenient communication. So, does DStv has a WhatsApp number? What can users expect from this service? What is DStv's WhatsApp contact number in South Africa? Briefly.co.za has all the answers and more.

There are various reasons why customers choose DStv's WhatsApp number over the company's email, helpline, and other communications platforms. For instance, those who can access free WIFI or can afford data often contact DStv on WhatsApp to avoid using their airtime to call the company's helpline.

DStv's WhatsApp number and other contact details

You can use the DStv WhatsApp number to inquire about DStv packages, insurance covers, prices, payment methods, how to solve error codes, etc.

This article shares the DStv WhatsApp number in South Africa and other contact details like the helpline and chat platforms to allow customers to choose which communication channel to use.

What is the DStv WhatsApp number?

DStv contact number in South Africa is 060 060 3788. You can chat with the company's customer agents using this number.

What services can be done with the WhatsApp number for Dstv?

You can use the DStv contact number in South Africa to do the following:

Get your DStv subscription reconnected

Track your account's payments

Change your DStv payment date

Check your subscription balance

Clear DStv error codes

Upgrade or downgrade your DStv package

Rent movies

View the DStv guide

Holiday viewing management

What is the DStv self-service number?

The DStv self-service WhatsApp number is 060 060 3788. You can also use the DStv USSD code *120*68584# or log into DStv's self-service website to help yourself.

What are the DStv self-help services?

The DStv self-service number, USSD code, and website allow you to access the following:

View your account information

Reconnect your DStv package

Upgrade or downgrade your package

Manage your DStv subscription

View payment history

Pay your DStv account

Check your DStv balance

Check DStv payment options

Clear DStv error messages

Check the status of a pending subscription

Find DStv payment shops

Manage your viewing – Holiday & Home

Locate an accredited DStv installer

Update your personal details

Reset your PIN

Find DStv service centers and stores

Watch “Help & How to Videos”

Access the DStv FAQ help page

What is the DStv insurance WhatsApp number?

The DStv subscription waiver insurance policy in South Africa gives your loved ones 12 or 24 months of DStv prepaid subscription at no cost if you pass away.

You can choose a DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, or Access subscription waiver policy. You can also include DStv internet in your policy.

Anyone who wants a DStv subscription waiver insurance should contact DStv's WhatsApp number 060 060 3788. Choose "Insure" from the main menu and follows the prompts to get your insurance.

What is the DStv funeral cover WhatsApp number?

Funerals can be costly to millions of South Africans. The DSTV funeral policy offers you and 5 additional family members (Spouse & Children) a funeral cover of up to R50 000. The DStv funeral cover WhatsApp number is 060 060 3788. You will see a menu when you contact the number. Select "Insure" and follows the prompts to buy the funeral insurance.

DStv contact details in South Africa

These are the official DStv contact channels in South Africa:

DStv contact number for WhatsApp 060 060 3788 DStv self-service WhatsApp number 060 060 3788 DStv helpline 011 289 2222 DStv USSD Code *120*68584# DStv email help@dstv.com Twitter @DStv Facebook @DStv Instagram @DStvza Website www.dstv.com

How can I chat with DStv on WhatsApp?

DStv contact number for WhatsApp is 060 060 3788. You can chat with the company's customer agents on this line.

Does DStv have a WhatsApp number?

DStv South Africa uses WhatsApp to interact with customers. The correct DStv self-service WhatsApp number is 060 060 3788.

What is the DStv WhatsApp number in Johannesburg?

Everyone in South Africa, including Johannesburg, can use DStv's WhatsApp contact number or self-service number, 060 060 3788.

How can I chat with DStv?

You can chat with DStv customer care agents on WhatsApp via 060 060 3788 or send them direct messages on their Twitter page, the official Facebook page, and Instagram account.

The DStv live chat service is also available. You simply click the "Let's chat" icon in the bottom right-hand corner of the DStv website.

How do I contact DStv customer service?

You can call the DStv helpline at 011 289 2222 from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm or email them through help@dstv.com.

How to pay DStv using WhatsApp?

You can pay for DStv using digital banking services from FNB, Capitec, ABSA, Standard Bank, and other banks in South Africa. If you have your DStv Smartcard number, please follow these steps to pay for DStv using WhatsApp:

Save DStv's WhatsApp number, 060 060 37 888 , on your phone.

, on your phone. Send the message “ Hello ” to the number via WhatsApp.

” to the number via WhatsApp. Select option 1 on the menu.

on the menu. Select option 3 and follow the prompts to complete the process.

DStv packages Number of channels Price per month DStv Premium 154 R799 Compact Plus 140 R519 Compact 123 R409 DStv Family 92 R299 Access 72 R99 EasyView 36 R29

How to check the DStv balance via WhatsApp?

You can check your DStv balance in South Africa via WhatsApp using these steps:

Add the DStv WhatsApp number, 060 060 3788, to your contacts list.

to your contacts list. Send the word “Hello” to that line through WhatsApp.

Choose 1 from the main menu.

from the main menu. Follows the instructions to complete the process.

How to change the DStv payment date on WhatsApp?

To change your DStv payment date in South Africa via WhatsApp:

Save the DStv WhatsApp number, 060 060 3788, on your contacts list.

on your contacts list. Send the word “ Hello ” to that line through WhatsApp.

” to that line through WhatsApp. Choose " Settings " from the main menu.

" from the main menu. Select “ Account .”

.” Choose “ Payment .”

.” Pick “Change Payment Date” and follow the prompts to complete the process.

Is MultiChoice head office in Johannesburg?

MultiChoice's head office is in MultiChoice City at 144 Bram Fischer Drive in Ferndale, Randburg. You can call them at +27 11 289 3000. All MultiChoice offices in South Africa are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Saturday and 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Sundays.

Where is the MultiChoice Durban Office?

MultiChoice's Durban Office is at the Sky Towers on 275 Anton Lembede Street, 4091 Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal. You can call them at +27 11 289 3000.

Where is the MultiChoice Cape Town Office?

MultiChoice's Cape Town Office is in the Western Cape province, N1 City, Cape Town, 7460. You can reach out to them by calling 021 508 2600.

What is DStv's WhatsApp number in South Africa?

The DStv WhatsApp number in South Africa is 060 060 3788.

What is DStv's WhatsApp number in Nigeria?

DStv's WhatsApp number in Nigeria is +234 908 236 8533.

What is DStv's WhatsApp number in Zimbabwe?

You can contact DStv in Zimbabwe via WhatsApp number +263 732 400 156.

What is DStv's WhatsApp number in Kenya?

DStv's WhatsApp number in Kenya is +254 755 896 248.

What is DStv's WhatsApp number in Zambia?

You can contact DStv in Zambia via WhatsApp number +260 970 699 008.

What is DStv's WhatsApp number in Ghana?

The DStv WhatsApp number in Ghana is +233 242 426 6050.

Communication is key, and users now have a multitude of options to contact their favourite satellite television broadcasting service. You can make contact via DStv's WhatsApp number for South Africa, live chat, or e-mail. The choice is yours! Can it get more convenient than that?

