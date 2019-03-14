DStv offers viewers across the continent of African a one-way ticket to exciting entertainment and news. It is even impressive that you can now access scripted and nonscripted content on DStv for free online. Hence the need for you to always rush home to watch your favourite TV show is now over. The paragraphs below will provide steps on how to watch DStv online for free.

Is DStv Now free and can I watch DStv without paying? Yes. The introduction of DStv Now, a free app for all subscribers, can help you watch several TV channels such as Channel O, M-Net, Mzansi Magic, and SuperSport live anywhere. It also grants every subscriber access to over 95+ audio channels. This app is suited for laptops, gaming consoles, phones, tablets, desktop computers, and smart TVs.

With technological advancement, watching your favorite series and movies freely from any device is now with ease. If you already have a tablet, laptop, or smartphone, all you need is a Wi-Fi or just data bundles and you are set to catch up with any TV shows and movies from the comfort of your mobile devices.

How does DStv Now app work?

If you are wondering how to watch DStv pay channels for free, Multichoice has introduced a mobile application that acts as an online version of the decoder. The downloadable app will require you to create an account after you have downloaded it, where you can log in at any time to catch up with your favourite TV programs and movies.

The application is compatible with most mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, iPads, and laptops. If your worry has been on how to watch DStv on a laptop, the interesting part of it all is that everything has been simplified by the entertainment service provider. Furthermore, the app will enable subscribers to live stream the latest news, TV shows, movies, hit series, live sports, and events happening around the globe.

Here are a few steps on how to go about the whole process:

From your browser, on a mobile, tablet, or PC, visit now. DStv. com/tv or get the app from your iOS or Android device.

Create a Connect ID that you will use to login into your online account.

Once logged in, use the search option to find a program, series, or movie that you intend to watch.

You can also get details of various DStv packages and channels online, or any TV shows you might be interested in. Just tap or click on the show’s name on the details page.

What do I need to use DStv Now?

This Multi-choice service makes watching live shows on your phone possible on DVB-H technology. In addition, it does not require an additional subscription. Despite this, to watch DStv channels for free online, you need to have the following:

A compatible laptop, iOS or Android device

An active Premium subscription

Your laptop, iOS, or Android device needs to be connected to the internet.

A Connect ID that is linked to your account but if you use DStv Explora, it should be connected to the Explora smartcard.

How do I get connected? To use DStv Now, you must first get registered and have a Connect ID. This unique ID grants you access to DStv free channels online at any time and anywhere.

Can I watch DStv without paying?

If you are an iOS or Android lover, it is possible to watch DStv online for free on your device as long as you are a subscriber to the Premium, Compact Plus, or Compact package. You can download the app free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Devices compatible with DStv Now

While it is easy to watch TV shows, series, and movies online for free, not every device allows you to access the application. You need the right software to watch DStv online free. The following are some of the compatible devices that will enable your online access:

Android phones (version 4.1 and above);

Tablets (version 4.1 and above);

Android TV devices starting from version 4.1 and above;

Mac Computer (over a web browser) or MacBook;

iOS 9 and higher version of iPads;

iPod (iOS 9 and higher versions);

iPhones (iOS 9 and higher versions).

DStv Now app for PC free download

To watch your favourite TV shows and other programmes available on the app through your laptop or personal computer, download a desktop emulator app. The Android app is an apk installer file, which you can access through your Windows AppStore or Mac store.

After installing it, open and search for “DStv now download for PC” through the search bar. Once you have downloaded it, choose All Apps icon and then DStv Now App for Windows or Mac to start enjoying the free DStv.

How do I get DStv Now on my smart TV?

The following steps can help you install DStv Now on your smart TV:

Firstly, connect your smart TV to the internet using either ethernet cable or Wi-Fi. Then go to the App Store on your TV, search for "DStv Now," and install the app. Once installed, the app will display a code on your TV screen. Meanwhile, if you use a laptop/desktop, go to now.dstv.com and sign in. Immediately you sign in, go to now.dstv.com/tv and type the code displayed on the TV, then click on the "Sign in on TV" button. The app will go live on TV.

Which channels are free on DStv Now?

Can you watch all channels on DStv Now? South Africans currently have access to watch 13 free channels on DStv Now. The channels which are currently available for free streaming include the following:

400 – BBC World News

401 – CNN

402 – Sky News

403 – eNCA

404 – SABC News

406 – Newzroom Afrika

414 – Euronews Now

100 – DStv

180 – People's Weather

238 – SuperSport Play

313 – PBS Kids

320 – Channel O

343 – TBN

If you are still wondering how to watch DStv online for free, simply install the DStv Now on your PC or smartphone. Then follow the steps discussed above. You can download the app or stream live. However, it is vital to make sure that you have a compatible browser and a mobile device to watch movies, series, as well as TV shows online.

