A woman showed off what she received from her taxi driver bea, and people were in awe

The TikTok video gained massive attraction on social media, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the video as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others gushed over her gifts

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A young lady left many people in Mzansi envious after she unveiled the gifts she received from her taxi driver bae.

A woman was surprised by her taxi driver bae with gifts in a TikTok video. Image:@akhona_ziphezinhle09

Source: TikTok

Taxi driver bae buys woman dresses

One lady was spoiled by her taxi driver bae, and she took to TikTok to flex the lovely dresses she had received. @akhona_ziphezinhle09 shared a clip on the video platform where one can see the young lady receiving her gifts from her man.

In her TikTok caption, she gushed over her partner, saying:

"Pov: You re dating u taxi driver and he treats you like his princess so he randomly buys you dresses beacuse that what princess wear."

The clip captured the attention of many people online, generating over 122K views along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Peeps gush over the taxi driver's gesture

Online users loved the video of the woman and her taxi bae as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Xolly said:

"Them,The love they show us. If he’s not a taxi driver cha angimfuni."

Chantal added:

"The next time a taxi driver says "Sdudla" I'm going to hear him out."

S’vunguvungu wrote:

"If he wants to he will."

Lihle commented:

"Ama Taxi driver when it comes to princess treatment they make sure ngaze nga relater Bandla."

Claima advised her, saying:

"Cherish this love and always support him."

Lolo shared:

"Beautiful, I wish I can say the same about mine. He treated me like nothing. 2 kids and 15 years later he dumped me."

Taxi driver buys smeg appliances for bae’s mom

Briefly News previously reported that a woman dating a taxi driver showed people how happy she is. The lady posted how she and her man went to the next level.

People enjoyed seeing the woman's love life as she got over 1000 likes. TikTok viewers commented on the video, gushing about how lucky she was. A TikTokker @sesimakoya bragged about the gifts her taxi driver boyfriend gave her mum.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News