An emotional TikTok video captures a dad's surprise visit to his daughter's school after being released from prison

The heartwarming reunion unfolds as the daughter spots her father and runs to him in absolute shock

The touching moment had people in the comment section expressing their feelings and some sharing moments of their own

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In a deeply emotional and heartwarming TikTok video, a father, who had been incarcerated since his daughter was just one year old, surprised her by visiting her school as a free man.

This special moment went viral, leaving many people shedding a tear for this pure bond and love. Image: @dadrespect

Source: TikTok

It is hard for any parent to be away from their child. So, seeing this had many people feeling all kinds of emotions.

Father surprises daughter as a freeman

The video, posted by user @dadrespect, begins with the daughter walking out of school, unaware of the surprise awaiting her. As the father, who had been separated from his daughter due to his time in prison, waits for her, the girl spots him and freezes in disbelief. Her eyes widen in shock, and then she bursts into tears, running toward her father. The father kneels down and embraces his daughter, and they share an emotional and tender moment.

Take a look:

Touching moment leaves viewers emotional

The heartwarming scene has moved viewers as it highlights the deep emotional connection and the joy of the father-daughter reunion. It's a testament to the power of love, forgiveness, and second chances.

Read some comments below:

Repugnant shared:

“The fact that he was gone for so long and she still recognised him and clung to him like that shows how much effort he put in to maintain a bond ”

wesleycrane779 felt emotional:

“The courts owe that man more than they can ever give...dad missing so much for being wrongfully incarcerated if it's true.”

Brando shed tears:

“I'm not crying, you're crying ”

Neebee Hayden shared:

“Blessed is the man whose child runs into his arms.”

Dad gets out of prison after decades, delivers lunch to daughter

In related news, Briefly News reported that a lady with the Twitter handle @EbonyJackin created many emotions on the platform after posting about her dad, who had just gotten out after being imprisoned since 1997.

In a tweet on Saturday, January 23, the lady said after her dad got out, he brought some food to her workplace.

The 29-year-old woman said that act made her feel like a child all over again. @EbonyJackin added that there were times in her childhood when she wished her dad could do that.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News