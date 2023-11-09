A TikTok video shows a young man carrying a woman across a flooded street, but the ending had Mzansi in stitches

The good deed turns comically unfortunate as he stumbles, causing the woman to fall into the water

Mzansi people struggled not to laugh and shared their feelings in the comment section of the video

In an unexpected and comical turn of events, a TikTok video captured viewers' attention as it showcased a young man courteously carrying a woman on his back across a flooded street. However, the ending left people in stitches.

This man tried to help this lady, and you could see the defeat on his face when he dropped her. Image: by @patbumbum

Sometimes, an act of kindness doesn't always go as intended. This video quickly turned into a comedy.

Good deed turns bad quickly

The video, shared by @patbumbum, shows the young man manoeuvring through the waterlogged street with the woman on his back. His efforts to assist her in crossing the flooded area were initially met with appreciation and gratitude. However, as he nears the end of the crossing, an unforeseen stumble causes him to lose balance, leading to the woman tumbling off his back and into the water.

It's a shame he really tried. Take a look:

Viewers tried not to laugh at the lady in the water

Mzansi's attempt to maintain a serious demeanour quickly crumbled as the unexpected events unfolded. The slip, while not causing harm, led to an unforeseen and comical outcome that had people in stitches.

Read some of the comments:

Sinalo wanted to know:

“Kanti why yena e reverser??? Nguye owrongo ”

mapasekaNgokoana tried:

“I didn’t mean to laugh, but the more I watched the video, the more ”

Bree saw the empathy:

“Shame, and he feels bad, hle. ”

nozzie_msomi shared:

“There’s so much going on here from the reactions to the comments to actually realising that she’s still going to work”

