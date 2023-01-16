A man got ready to record his dance video but it ended in shambles as he failed to position his phone safely

The guy was filming near a large body of water and his excitement quickly turned into horror when he realised where his phone fell

People were in stitches over the Twitter video that shows how everything went sideways after the guy hit record

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A clip of a man trying to film himself doing a dance routine cracked people up. Things were going well until he turned around and the worst thing happened to his phone.

A man was dancing on camera and his phone fell backwards into the water. Image: Peter Cade/Thomas Burwick

Source: Getty Images

People could see how the phone, set up on a tripod, was swallowed by water. The man's reaction to the accident had people amused.

Construction worker panics after phone falls into water

A video by on Twitter showed a man who wanted to film a video and set up his tripod near water. He turned around to do the dance which is when the phone fell straight into the dam. Watch the full video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans in tears as man loses phone

Mzansi loves dance videos and this one was a hit. Online users laughed as he rushed to try and get his phone out. Many people had jokes about the video he was trying to make that cost him his phone.

@Motsumi_Mellow commented:

"Yooohh."

@TheDesertRosee commented:

"Getting carried away. Audience gone."

Lady's moves get 1 mil views as Mzansi falls in love with stunner's raw talent

Briefly News previously reported that a new TikTok dance craze struck and one lively lady is dominating the trend. The stunning woman effortlessly did the dance in a video that took the internet by storm.

South Africans fell in love with the video of the talented dancer. Hamba Wena by Deep London and Boohle hit differently, accompanied by the lady's epic jive.

@Szee _21 shared the video of herself dancing on TikTok which amassed a million views and nearly 90,000 likes. The video captures the young lady doing all the latest moves to the hit song Hamba Wena.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News