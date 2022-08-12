An energetic lady went viral on social media for her clip breaking it down to Hamba Wena by Deep London and Boohle

TikTok user @Szee _21 amassed millions of views with her smooth amapiano dance, much to South Africans' delight

Netizens reacted to the lady's dance with much enthusiasm as they showered her with compliments

A gorgeous lady danced her way into South Africans' hearts as she bust some epic amapiano dance moves. Image: TikTok /@Szee _21

A new TikTok dance craze has struck, and one lively lady is dominating the trend. The stunning woman effortlessly showed off her dance in a video that took the internet by Storm.

South Africans fell in love with the video of the talented dancer. Hamba Wena by Deep London and Boohle hit different, accompanied by the lady's epic jive.

TikTok user goes viral dancing to Hamba Wena by Deep London and Boohle

@Szee _21 shared the video of herself dancing on TikTok that has now amassed a million views and nearly 90,000 likes. The video captures the young lady doing all the latest moves to the hit song Hamba Wena.

Netizens always appreciate a good dancer and were satisfied by this young woman's dance skills. South Africans felt adequately represented by her talent as they could not stop raving about her moves.

RashaD commented:

"The aim is not to sweat. Your leg work is so smooth."

user4721058720816 commented:

"I vote for you as president of our country love, you can solve problems."

NobizahMaqieh commented:

"Thanks queen, for dancing on behalf of me cause this is how I dance in my mind."

ZaneleYolanda commented:

"“How many times did you watch this?” Me : Yes."

