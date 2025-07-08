Thembi Seete is back with even more swimsuit pictures, and fans are losing their minds

The Boom Shaka member and TV personality wore a cute two-piece, posed by the beach, and left little to the imagination

Social media went into a frenzy and couldn't get over how gorgeous Thembi had looked all these years

Thembi Seete's swimsuit pictures broke the internet. Images: thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

If you thought Thembi Seete was done showing off her stunning figure, then you have another thing coming!

Thembi Seete shows off bikini bod

The gorgeous Thembi Seete is out enjoying some fun in the sun in Mauritius and has been keeping social media up to date with her adventure.

The singer/ TV personality is serving content galore, from the tropical views to the lovely St. Regis Le Morne Resort, and, of course, her snatched figure.

Thembi Seete flaunted her stunning figure in a white two-piece swimsuit. Image: thembiseete_.

Has a 48-year-old ever looked this good before? Thembi's body is, as they say, "bodying," and she flaunted every curve in a teeny-weeny white bikini.

She posted her latest snaps on her Instagram page, captioned:

"Chasing summer, sunsets, and soaking up the beauty of the Indian Ocean."

Here's what Mzansi said about Thembi Seete's pictures

Social media users are raving over Thembi Seete, saying she has looked gorgeous all her life.

Fans commented on the singer's ageless beauty and how she seemed to look even better as she got older.

iTshepo_ teased:

"I just looked at my girlfriend. Smh, Modimo, what did I do to you, maar?

ptamadeunathi said:

"A generational 10. She was a 10 before I was born, and will be a 10 even when I'm long gone."

Mzansi says Thembi Seete hasn't aged a day in her life. Image: thembiseete_.

jxst_lilitha was stunned:

"Like, how do you even do it, man? Staying the same for so many years? I mean, the more you grow, the finer you become. Perfect is even an understatement at this point."

refilwemodiselle posted:

"OK, gorgeous! Kill us, why don’t you?"

sdi_nozulu_ was stunned:

"Guys! This woman does not age! She and Unati have looked the same since my high school days! What exactly are you ladies eating? Are we the only ones ageing?"

lec.ksie said:

"Dang, let me quickly spit these fries out of my mouth and quit coffee with immediate effect!"

