Tamia Mpisane is being dragged online after her in-laws' fortune was taken away

Social media users accused her of marrying for money, only to have it all taken away bit by bit

This comes after the news that her mother-in-law, Shauwn Mkhize's luxury cars would be placed on auction

Netizens said Tamia Mpisane was stuck after her family's wealth was stripped away. Image: tamia_mpisane

Poor Tamia Mpisane can't help but watch her family's life turn upside down over Shauwn Mkhize's tax scandal.

Social media throws shade at Tamia Mpisane

In light of the latest developments in Shauwn Mkhize's legal drama, social media users have singled out Tamia Mpisane.

The gorgeous Mpisane makoti, who married her husband, Andile, in 2021, lives a low-key life of quiet luxury, enjoying the perks of being a rich stay-at-home mom.

Her husband's family has built a comfortable life for Tam-Tam, seemingly providing her with everything she needs. In return, among other things, she gave MaMkhize two beautiful granddaughters and allegedly stood up for her when police raided her home, even getting arrested.

However, social media anticipates that the end is near after her mother-in-law's run-ins with the law seemingly affected the family's fortune.

Peeps suspect that Shauwn Mkhize's trouble with the law will affect Tamia Mpisane's bag. Images: kwa_mammkhize, tamia_mpisane

After the South African Revenue Services took ownership of Royal AM in February 2024, more of the Mpisane-Mkhize riches were stripped away, seemingly to recover the money owed to SARS.

Now, Briefly News has reported on MaMkhize's luxury vehicles being put up for auction, and Twitter (X) user kuanele_ said Tamia's fairy tale may be falling apart:

"Marrying into a family for money and having to deal with a child-husband, only for the family to start losing their wealth, would irritate me so bad."

Mzansi weighs in on Tamia Mpisane's misfortune

Netizens felt pity for Tamia and said she's unfortunately doomed for associating with the Mpisane-Mkhize family:

LesediMS_ wrote:

"Now you have two kids and an empty bag!"

LuKayMampuru said:

"The real mess here is her leaving this entire situation with kids."

Sleeweezy posted:

"I hope the poor girl has been saving all these years."

_bulo_m responded:

"The money running out when I already have multiple kids would irritate me even more."

Netizens accused Tamia Mpisane of marrying for money, only to have it taken away. Image: kwa_mammkhize

n_ledimo wrote:

"Worse, you were arrested because of them, you also have two kids with the child-husband. I would be so inconsolable, I wouldn't even talk to them."

aizolicious added:

"It's HUMILIATING! Plus, she can't even divorce now 'cause that man-child has NOTHING. I am sure everything else is on his mama's name, the girl is TRAPPED!"

Shauwn Mkhize makes an appearance at a basketball match

Despite the drama, MaMkhize is still her fabulous self and moves with her head held high and looking as rich as always.

The businesswoman shared pictures and videos from her appearance at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) game at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, wearing a fur coat and had all eyes on her:

"This is what freedom looks like: women showing up in spaces they were never expected to be. We are the continuation of the fight."

Andile Mpisane makes musical comeback

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Andile Mpisane working on new music.

The former Royal AM chairman shared a video of himself in the studio after having his club relegated from the PSL.

