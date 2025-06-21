Footballer Andile Mpisane's wife, Tamia Mpisane, is reportedly expecting another child

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula reveals that Mpisane's wife, Tamia, will give birth to her third baby soon

South Africans took to Khawula's social media post this week to respond to Andile becoming a dad again

Andile Mpisane has 3 kids with his wife Tamia. Images: TamiaMpisane

Source: Instagram

Reality TV stars Andile Mpisane and his wife, Tamia Mpisane, are reportedly expecting a third baby together after welcoming another baby in 2023.

This comes after Andile's mother, MaMkhize, made headlines this week when her cars were auctioned by Sars and made an appearance at a basketball game.

Celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula reported on his X account on Saturday, 21 June, that the footballer, Andile Mpisane's wife, Tamia Mpisane, is with child.

"Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia Mpisane are with child. Whilst this becomes the couple's third child in their marriage, this is to become Andile Mpisane's fifth child since he already had two children with Sithelo Shozi prior to secretly marrying Tamia Mpisane in the basement of the white mansion. Sbahle Mpisane had been shook to death since she also had had no idea of the secret, seemingly rushed wedding," says Khawula.

Briefly News contacted Andile Mpisane for a comment on Saturday, 21 June. The businessman was not available to comment on this article at the time of its publication.

South Africans react to Andile becoming a dad again

@Melo_Malebo said:

"When you’re that rich, you can make as many babies as you want. Take care of them though."

@incontroZA replied:

"You can't have a new baby just when you're about to become a hobo."

@BuhlehZm wrote:

"The money they have in that family is long, they can even have 10 babies."

@Tebogo133 said:

"Brother gave a 27-year-old 2 children when he was still in his late teens. He is now in his mid-20s with 5 children, 6th one rumored to be Cassper's son? Are these things of soul ties true, or are they only applicable to broke people like us?"

@CastleLarger wrote:

"Making babies is even more enjoyable when you have money, any time is tea time. Congratulations to them."

@1blackteacup said:

"Wedding in the basement, baby no 5 pending, Sbahle confused, Sithelo side-eyed. But we must clap hands because money talks?"

MaMkhize's cars seized

The Citizen reported on Wednesday, 18 June, that Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's 13 cars and a tour bus are set to be auctioned online next week.

Bids for the 14 vehicles will reportedly begin on Friday, 27 June to Wednesday, 2 July 2025.

The publication adds that the cars will be auctioned after the businesswoman's soccer club was placed under curatorship by Sars to recover money owed by Mkhize.

The reality TV star reportedly owes Sars nearly R37 million in tax debt.

Andile Mpisane has 2 kids with his baby mama, Sithelo Shozi. Images: AndileMpisane and SitheloShozi

Source: Instagram

Social media star Sithelo Shozi faces body shaming after a podcast appearance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that social media personality Sithelo Shozi joined the Golden Arrows podcast, Up Back Through, and became the victim of criticism from local fans.

The fans questioned Shozi’s stomach in the video she posted about her appearance on the podcast, causing netizens to defend her look.

Local netizens reacted on social media to say people should not judge her looks as the ex of former Royal AM player Andile Mpisane continues to make her mark on social media.

Source: Briefly News