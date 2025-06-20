South African social media have reacted to a photo of Ayanda Ncwane and her two sons from her marriage

The music executive and motivational speaker was married to the late Gospel star Sfiso Ncwane

A troll posted a photo of Ncwane and her kids, saying they look nothing like the late Kulungile Baba hitmaker

Trust social media trolls to start a controversial discourse, unprovoked. This time, Gospel couple Ayanda Ncwane and her late husband Sfiso Ncwane were under the spotlight.

Ayanda Ncwane's children have gone viral as some people said they do not look like their late father. Image: Ayandancwane, Sfisoncwane

Source: Instagram

Trolls question Ayanda's kid's genes

Gospel's power couple, Ayanda Ncwane and Sfiso Ncwane, have gone viral after trolls started a debate about their children. Trolls gave salty remarks about their two sons' physical features, saying they looked nothing like their late father.

An X user @visse_ss said, "These kids are nothing like Sfiso Ncwane."

This view caused many people to add their own opinions. While some spot the differences, others argue that genes are a little complex.

Defending the family, one user, NikitaRasmeni1, said, "It’s a womb, not a photocopying machine."

Mzansi has its say

Here are some of the mixed reactions to the post below:

@bozzie_t claimed:

"They look like his great-grand uncle."

@iThando said:

"The one at the back. The is something fishy going on here."

@nottokollo asked:

"Is that Theo from Mafikizolo? When he was young?"

Maletsapa1 claimed:

"He looks more like his daughters. True, even the eyes. Eyebrows, nose, shape of her face."

Meanwhile, some fans defended the Ncwane sons:

@mokone_eddie asked:

"You guys and your nonsense!! You don't see the big ears?"

@MindDemic argued:

"You guys like roping in problems for yourselves. Have you seen how the rest of the mother’s family looks like? Must the kids always look like their father? What if they look exactly like their mother’s side of the males?"

@KayMahlatsi asked:

"They look nothing like their mom also. So what is your guys' point?"

@DavaSaint replied:

"Maybe they look like their grandpa's father's mother. These things happen. You guys need to chill."

@username_77879 shared:

"The one behind the chair looks like him. And the other one took from both sides."

