On Saturday, 25 April 2026, a video showed Somizi Mhlongo refusing to shake Ngizwe Mchunu’s hand at the Metro FM Music Awards

During an interview on Ukhozi FM, the media personality finally addressed the viral incident and why he gave Mchunu the cold shoulder

In a follow-up video after the incident, Mchunu blasted the Metro FM presenter and took shots at his bodyguard

Somizi Mhlongo and Ngizwe Mchunu traded words after their viral incident at the Metro FM awards. Image: somizi, ngizweonline

Source: Instagram

Seasoned media personality Somizi Mhlongo has finally broken his silence on the viral moment involving controversial broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026.

A video of the encounter spread quickly on Saturday, 25 April 2026, and showed Somizi refusing to shake Ngizwe’s hand. Reports also claimed Somizi instructed security not to allow the former Ukhozi FM presenter into their VIP tent.

Ngizwe Mchunu had previously hurled insults at the Metro FM radio presenter and the LGBTQI+ community in several videos shared in 2025.

The outspoken Bhinca Nation Podcast host was snubbed by Somizi, who refused to shake his hand. Somizi also reportedly instructed his security guard to refuse Ngizwe Mchunu entry into their VIP tent.

Somizi explains why he refused to shake Ngizwe Mchunu’s hand

During an interview on Ukhozi FM on Monday, 27 April, the multi-talented media personality opened up about the incident and shared why he snubbed Ngizwe Mchunu.

Somizi said that he did not regret snubbing Ngizwe Mchunu. He also patted himself on the back for not losing his cool during the moment, claiming that he was unaware that someone was recording the interaction

"That would have been a betrayal of the LGBTQIA+ community after what he did. I'm happy that I refused in a good manner because I wasn't aware that it was being filmed,” Somizi said.

Mhlongo also said that he feels sorry for Mchunu, whom he said needs help. He suggested that the activist needs help with his high-pitched tone, which he said makes it difficult for people to listen to him despite the meaningful message.

"I feel like Ngizwe needs help. I can imagine if he were my father or brother and I had to watch him doing this. First, he needs help with his tone more than anything because people like him can have very important messages that are valuable, but his tone deletes everything. I feel pain for him, I won't lie," he said.

Somizi Mhlongo justified snubbing Ngizwe Mchunu at the Metro FM Awards. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

Ngizwe Mchunu blasts Somizi after Metro FM Awards snub

Ngizwe Mchunu also addressed the incident in a follow-up video, accusing Somizi of being disrespectful.

The former Ukhozi FM presenter explained that he had expected some level of professionalism and mutual respect when he approached Somizi. He said that when he approached Somizi, it was his way of showing remorse for his earlier comments.

“This thing of Somizi disrespecting me like that, running away from me, and calling his gay bodyguards—I was not going to him as a result of bowing down to him. I was showing remorse and trying to be professional. As a person who also works at the SABC and is in the industry, I expected a response of professionalism. Just be professional. You see me now, and you’ll never see me again," he said.

Ngizwe Mchunu apologises to Papa Penny following feud

While he didn't manage to smoke the peace pipe with Somizi, Ngizwe Mchunu talked things out with another famous South African with whom he had a feud.

Briefly News previously reported that Ngizwe Mchunu brought Papa Penny to the Podcast and Chill Network show, Bhinca Nation, to iron out some things.

The two men were at loggerheads over the usage of the word Shangaan, with Papa Penny taking offence to it.

Source: Briefly News