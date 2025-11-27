An old photo of controversial politician Ngizwe Mchunu recently surfaced on social media

Taken during his time at Ukhozi FM , supporters commented on Mchunu's youthful appearance in the vintage photo and reminisced about his time on the radio

Former listeners pleaded to have him back on air, convinced that his return would bring a positive impact to the station

An old picture of Ngizwe Mchunu at ‘Ukhozi FM' surfaced online. Image: Ngizwe Mchunu

Source: Facebook

Radio star-turned-politician Ngizwe Mchunu is at the centre of an online debate after one of his old photos was dug up from the archives.

Posted by Twitter (X) user ZANewsFlash on Thursday, 27 November 2025, the vintage picture was captured during Mchunu's heyday as a presenter for the SABC Durban-based radio station, Ukhozi FM.

"Ngizwe Mchunu during his time at Ukhozi FM."

In the selfie, the controversial politician is seen at his broadcast desk, wearing headphones and displaying a blank expression as he looks at the camera, with the Ukhozi FM banner behind him.

In 2018, Ngizwe was fired from Ukhozi FM after 11 years at the station, following allegations that he leaked private station information.

While he managed to open his own online radio station, Ngizwe Mchunu FM, in 2019, he revealed in an interview on Unfollowed that the dismissal led him down a dark path, both mentally and financially, resulting in losses of around R5 million and a battle with depression.

"It affected me a lot; I was highly depressed."

More high-profile scandals soon followed involving Mchunu. From the controversial 2021 unrest saga to his recent discriminatory remarks about the LGBTQI+ community.

Responding to the picture, a common sentiment among the controversial figure's supporters is the belief that his exit from Ukhozi FM was the catalyst for his downfall and erratic behaviour.

Take a look at Ngizwe Mchunu's picture below.

Social media reacts to Ngizwe Mchunu's photo

Supporters reminisced about Ngizwe Mchunu's time on Ukhozi FM. Read some of their comments below.

almazsithole said:

"They must bring back my fav and reintroduce Utalagu on Saturdays. That was peak radio."

ced_shab laughed:

"He used to fall asleep on air."

BanothileMabida joked:

"Before all the madness."

sponge2023 added:

"The man was happy there. If they take him back, listeners would flood that radio station."

Fans believe Ngizwe Mchunu deserves to return to 'Ukhozi FM.' Image: Ngizwe Mchunu

Source: Facebook

MtoloSam pleaded:

"@ukhozi_fm, bring back Ngizwe."

sparx_ltd claimed:

"Ukhozi made their biggest mistake by firing him, which I think they regret to this day."

Serame43437578 responded:

"SABC must bring this man back. I used to listen to him on Saturdays; he is very talented."

MthokozisiMpun2 wrote:

"Innocent Ngizwe, now he has become a bully."

NgunesiJoy said:

"This was before he lost his mind."

Source: Briefly News