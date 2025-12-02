The release of the official trailer for Uthando Nesthembu Uncut immediately ignited a firestorm of rave reactions from eagerly awaiting viewers

The new season promises to deliver several never-before-seen, explosive clips from the Mseleku clan, months after the season eight finale left fans hanging

Fans of the controversial polygamous family are counting down to the official premiere, ready for a fresh dose of chaos and drama

Mzansi Magic finally released the trailer for ‘Uthando Nesthembu Uncut.’ Image: musamseleku

The months-long wait for more Mseleku mayhem is officially over as the highly anticipated trailer for Uthando Nesthembu Uncut lands online.

After leaving fans on a major cliffhanger with the season eight finale, fans of the Mseleku family are finally getting what they asked for: more drama and chaos from South Africa's favourite reality TV family.

On Monday, 1 December 2025, Mzansimagic shared a trailer of the long-awaited Uthando Nesthembu Uncut, teasing episodes packed with raw, unedited, and controversial moments.

"It is raw, unhinged and everything we wanted to see, bakithi. #UthandoNesthembuUncut is landing with all the right things."

‘Uthando Nesthembu Uncut’ will officially premiere on 5 December 2025, with much more drama and suspense. Image: musamseleku

The trailer captures some never-before-seen footage, from polygamist Musa Mseleku's fifth wife showcasing her pregnancy to MaNgwabe's decision to divorce her husband.

Premiering on 5 December, 8 PM on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161, the new season is a complete recipe for disaster, and fans are here for it.

Watch the Uthando Nesthembu Uncut trailer below.

Social media erupts over Uthando Nesthembu trailer

After months of waiting, fans of the controversial polygamist family are ready to binge on the new season. Read some of their comments below.

Thee_Cherri was excited:

"Best TV show emhlabeni!"

mhu_se said:

"Hai, I’m concerned about that conversation he’s having with uMaKhumalo. What does he mean by that?"

Bubu_Mazibuko posted:

"We will be there no matter what."

AmieMbhele_ added:

"I’m renewing my subscription!"

LeighRhadebe cheered:

"Mselekus are the gift that keeps giving."

Fans are excited for the upcoming ‘Uthando Nesthembu Uncut.’ Image: musamseleku

Meanwhile, others weighed in on MaNgwabe's divorce threats, with some supporting her decision while the rest claimed her comments were nothing new.

_kgalilelo said:

"'Cause I want to!' MaNgwabe, we cannot replace you, I’m afraid."

_Queen_Fifi wrote:

"Mbali is STILL 'talking' divorce. Wrap it up, please."

MyNameIsNanah added:

"'Cause I want to,' oh, MaNgwabe, my dear. The children will understand one day, don’t let tears manipulate you!"

Iam_Wynona wasn't convinced:

"Mbali has been leaving this man for so long now! Ugh!"

BabablacksheepK posted:

"Magwabe is honestly such a bore. She will put her kids through all that emotional rollercoaster, knowing very well that she isn't going anywhere."

