South African retired rapper Priddy Ugly was recently accused of bleaching his skin

The controversial Musa Khawula shared a picture of the star on social media after making those allegations

Many netizens defended Bontle Modiselle's husband from the bullying he received

Priddy Ugly was accused of bleaching his skin. Image: @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Priddy Ugly never gets peace on social media with Musa Khawula around! The controversial blogger and gossipmonger recently made some serious allegations about the retired rapper.

On Monday, 1 December 2025, Khawula shared a picture of the star who was previously hijacked at gunpoint and accused him of bleaching his skin. It doesn't end there, the gossipmonger has always called Priddy Ugly names whenever he gets the chance, he even named him the unemployed and stay-at-home husband.

The post reads:

"Bontle Modiselle's stay-at-home husband, Priddy Ugly, has opted to use skin lightening treatments as referenced by his knuckles instead of looking for a job just like everybody else."

See the post below:

Netizens defend Priddy Ugly from trolls

Shortly after Musa Khawula made those claims on social media about the father of two, many netizens came out gun-blazing, defending the rapper from the allegations that were made. They flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@pennylopezJ said:

"Your hate for Priddy is a long-term investment."

@JusticeShai wrote:

"My knuckles are like that by nature. If you use a punching bag, you're most likely to have dark knuckles."

@lele_ngema commented:

"This guy has been light-skinned moes…Musa, you will catch hands one of these days."

@Waylonjunior mentioned:

"There is NO way. Musa, what did Priddy Ugly do to you? One minute you’re calling him an unemployed husband, next minute you’re beefing with his khuckles. What's going on?"

@_babybearr responded:

"This is the most unproblematic celebrity you’ve ever bullied! Biggest song last year, sweeping awards, loves his wife and kids, and as far as talented SA rappers go, he’s killing it. You gotta be on your 11th cup of umqombothi if you think this man is bleaching – your eyes are cooked!"

@Zealot_New replied:

"He's always been light-skinned skin though. Unrelated, but Bontle got a handsome husband. He's so fine. All well wishes to their family."

@NnanaMosholi stated:

"Now you are reaching Musa. Please leave Bontle and Priddy Ugly alone. Beautiful & unproblematic couple living their best lives with their beautiful kids. Khuzeka, with your unnecessary captions."

Fans react to Priddy Ugly being accused of skin bleaching. Image: @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Priddy Ugly reveals he can't recite his verses

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Priddy Ugly raised eyebrows when he claimed that he struggles to rap his songs word for word. Priddy Ugly recently opened up about struggling to recite several of his own songs, a problem that has become common among many musicians.

Responding to RealSihleIV's Twitter (X) post asking netizens which of the Ntja'ka rapper's songs they'd recite without making mistakes, Priddy admitted that he would fail.

Source: Briefly News