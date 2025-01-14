Priddy Ugly dropped a bombshell and revealed that he struggles to recite his own songs

The rapper says he has to rehearse his sets to remember his lyrics, although it's a constant struggle

While many fans bragged about the songs they could recite from his catalogue, others questioned whether he has a ghostwriter

Priddy Ugly revealed that he can't rap his songs bar for bar. Images: priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Priddy Ugly raised eyebrows when he claimed that he struggles to rap his songs word for word.

Priddy Ugly opens up about his music

Priddy Ugly recently opened up about struggling to recite several of his own songs, a problem that has become common among many musicians.

Responding to RealSihleIV's Twitter (X) post asking netizens which of the Ntja'ka rapper's songs they'd recite without making mistakes, Priddy admitted that he would fail:

"Genuinely, I’d fail. There might not be a single verse or song from my catalogue that I can rap bar for bar without some practice, at least. I only remember some of the songs I perform in my sets, even still - I suffer."

This comes after Priddy announced his retirement from music, although it seems he might still be active:

Mzansi reacts to Priddy Ugly's revelation

Fans are struggling to believe Priddy, while others bragged about the songs they could rap from his catalogue:

tallass_nico04 was stunned:

"Wait, even Come to my Kasi and Hunnids? Even I know those ones."

enzoletsgo bragged:

"I can rap Come to my Kasi and Profit word for word."

VuyoVuko said:

"I can definitely sing all my favourites from you."

foreverMPXMII showed off:

"For me, I'll go bar for bar with Tlala. The way I'm tapped into that track, I'm sure I can rap it in reverse."

Meanwhile, others were curious to know if Priddy was the author of his songs:

BhekiBolt was stunned:

"Do you write those songs?"

MUminathi asked:

"Does someone else write for you, man?"

mr_mbathaa was surprised:

"Is he serious?"

Priddy Ugly shares New Year's resolutions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared several celebrities' resolutions for the new year, including Priddy Ugly's.

The Bula Boot hitmaker said he plans to fix his relationship with God and place Him at the centre of his life.

Source: Briefly News