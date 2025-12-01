South African actress Flo Masebe made headlines after a recent picture of her went viral

The former Muvhango star posted a stunning snap of herself without makeup on social media

Many netizens were wowed by Masebe's ageless beauty, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Flo Masebe showed off her natural beauty. Image: @flomasebe

Source: Instagram

Flo Masebe is one gorgeous woman, and she proved it when she posted a rare photo without any makeup on. The popular veteran actress had fans singing her praises for her natural and timeless beauty.

On Saturday, 29 November 2025, the former Muvhango star who once played Meike Maputla on Skeem Saam had many netizens gushing over her timeless beauty on social media.

Masebe has always been praised on social media for her flawless and ageless skin. The picture she recently posted garnered many views and likes from internet users.

See the post below:

SA compliments Flo Masebe's beauty

Shortly after the star shared a stunning portrait of herself on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@malungas004 shot his shot:

"I can take good care of you, Mme. Showing you the best love you have ever had. Actually, I love you."

@dark_sage007 said:

"Face card never declines."

@JustLeri commented:

"It is true, black doesn't crack!! What a beautiful lady. Ndaaa."

@grootsuster responded:

"I don’t know, man. You just keep getting prettier with age."

@Ronsibb replied:

"Back in high school, Meneer Manganyi used to tell us how you were one of his best learners."

@JAMA_NM mentioned:

"Are you single or in a relationship? You look absolutely gorgeous, wow."

Who is Florence "Flo" Masebe?

Florence Masebe is a well-known South African actress. She began her television career in 1993 and has appeared in many SABC drama series since then. Some of the most popular soap operas she has acted in include Muvhango, Rhythm City, Generations, Scandal, and 7 de Laan.

In 2020, she received the Favourite Actress Award at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards. In 2020, Masebe was also recognised at the South Korean film awards. She was one of the producers of the South Korean film Parasite, which won the Best Picture Oscar.

Through a youth program called Electric Workshop with Urban Brew, she got a breakthrough to act in Bigtime, a SABC series. Florence became famous in the industry.

