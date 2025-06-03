Enhle Mbali shared never-before-seen photos from her first trip to Nigeria for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs)

She shared her fashion choice, that turned into a disaster in the West African country

Enhle ended her story on a light note, saying she had the best jollof rice of her life during the trip

South African fashion entrepreneur and media personality Enhle Mbali left her fans rolling on the floor with laughter after she shared her experience during an event in Nigeria.

Enhle Mbali shares her experience in Nigeria

The Home Wrecker actress is in the habit of updating her fans on the ongoings in her life, and this time she shared a hilarious story about her time in Nigeria. Taking to her Instagram account on Monday 2 June 2025, Enhle Mbali recounted her experience in Nigeria when she attended the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

She shared pictures of herself clad in a bold, form-fitting latex gown by Essie Couture. Enhle revealed that the photos popped up on her Apple photos and brought back hilarious memories.

In the caption, she also disclosed that the photos were taken on her first visit to Nigeria where she was nominated for the AMVCAs. Enhle Mbali shared, that as this was her first time in Nigeria, she was unaware that a latex form-fitting dress would be unsuitable in the tropical heat. She revealed that she sweated so much in the dress. She wrote:

“Little did I know whilst designing this dress how tropical the weather is. (To my defence I did my due diligence but the experience was very different). Listen, the dress itself was a flame. 🔥. But never have I sweated so much in my life under this latex. If ever there was a water disparity, I could’ve been of assisted in alleviating the problem.😅.”

The silver lining on the dark cloud was that she had the best jollof rice of her life. She joked that she left Nigeria five sizes smaller after sweating in the latex dress.

“I left Nigeria five sizes smaller after sweating under this Essie Couture,” she said before hilariously pointing out that the fan she was holding in the pictures was not an accessory to complete her look.

See the post below:

Enhle Mbali shares tips on when to get married

Meanwhile, in a recent sit-down with Radio 702 host Relebogile Mabotja, Enhle Mbali offered tips on when to get married.

In a snippet of the interview shared on X, Tuesday, 27 May 2025, Enhle advised that people should get married when they’re older and have made enough money or have an established career.

In the snippet, Enhle also addressed the long-held belief that she became famous because of her former husband Black Coffee.

Enhle Mbali exposes Black Coffee for fathering two children

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali exposed Black Coffee in a recent interview.

She revealed that DJ Black Coffee's infidelity, including fathering two children outside their marriage, was the main reason she left him in 2019.

Enhle emphasised that she never cheated, and left to protect herself and their two sons.

